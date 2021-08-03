Enter This Free Art Contest and You May See Your Work on a Billboard

Most artists dream of seeing their work displayed on a large scale. And now, Fine Art America is making that dream a reality with their 2021 Billboard Contest. Twenty lucky winners will see their work on a billboard throughout major markets in the United States this fall and winter. And the best part? It's free to enter.

Fine Art America, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, is giving independent artists from around the world the chance to participate in their latest billboard marketing campaign. Artists have until August 31 to submit up to three images for consideration. Any two-dimensional medium is accepted, so whether you are a photographer, painter, or digital artist, there is a place for you.

“We’ve been in business since 2006 and have built one of the largest online art communities in the world with more than one million actively participating artists,” notes Sean Broihier, CEO of Fine Art America. “For 15+ years, we’ve been promoting our artists and their incredible artwork almost exclusively online. It’s time to showcase them in the real world. Our upcoming billboard campaign gives us an incredible opportunity to reach a new audience of art buyers, build brand awareness for Fine Art America, and introduce the incredibly talented artists who use Fine Art America to sell canvas prints, framed prints, greeting cards, and more.”

Once you've submitted your artwork, you'll want to share it online so that your friends and fans can vote for you. Any images with at least 100 votes will move to the final round of the contest and have their art displayed on the Fine Art America Instagram. From there, a panel of judges will wade through the finalists to determine the top 20 winners. These winners will see their work go up for at least one month on a billboard in a major urban market.

“What’s always been exciting about Fine Art America is the community aspect of the business,” said Broihier. “We’re not just an e-commerce company selling a product. We’re a vibrant online community featuring millions of artists who use Fine Art America’s technology, marketplace, and fulfillment network to grow their personal art businesses. We’re very excited to launch our billboard contest, review the artists’ submissions, and continue to shine a spotlight on living artists all over the world.”

Anyone can submit work for the 2021 Billboard Contest by going to fineartamerica.com/billboard. It just takes a minute to open a free account and get started. But act quickly, as the submissions deadline is August 31.

