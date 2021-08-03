2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture

With smartphones becoming so prevalent across the globe, more and more people are discovering the joy of photographing with their phones. To see the full potential of what you can do with one of Apple's devices, look no further than the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). As the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition, it admits all photos that have been captured on any iPhone or iPad and not edited with programs beyond iPhone filters and lenses. This year's 14th Annual IPPAWARDS celebrates the best, most moving, and compelling images from artists and locations around the world.

The contest includes iPhone Photographer of the Year as well as 16 other categories: Abstract, Architecture, Children, City Life, Environment, Landscape, Lifestyle, Nature, Other, Panorama, People, Portrait, Series, Still Life, Sunset, and Travel. Every category's first-place winner is awarded a gold bar, while the second and third place winners are given platinum bars. Furthermore, the victors of each category will be published on the IPPAWARDS online gallery and on any published IPPAWARDS materials.

This year's Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year Award went to Hungarian photographer Istvan Kerekes for his piece titled Transylvanian Shepherds. It depicts two coat-clad men standing amidst an austere, wintry environment in Romania, while each of them carries a young lamb in their arms. “The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care,” the IPPAWARDS says of the image.

The First Place Photographer of the Year Award was given to India-based artist Sharan Shetty for his black and white image, Bonding. Set in a desolate landscape, it captures a comforting moment between a man and his horse. Similarly, the Second Place prize is given to Dan Liu of China for his image of red-orange hills entitled A Walk on Mars. And finally, the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award was presented to American artist Jeff Rayner for his black and white portrait (called Side-Walking on Air) of a young girl jumping on the sidewalk.

Scroll down to see the other winners of the IPPAWARDS, and learn more about the competition by visiting its website.

The winners of the 14th Annual Photography Awards were announced. Here are the recipients of the Photographer of the year award.

There are also winners of 16 different categories. See the striking first-place images, below.

Abstract

Animals

Architecture

Children

City Life

Environment

Landscape

Lifestyle

Nature

Other

Panorama

People

Portrait

Series

Still Life

Travel

