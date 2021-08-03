Home / Photography / Photo Contest

2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture

By Margherita Cole on August 3, 2021
Grand Prize and Photographer of the Year Award: “Transylvanian Shepherds,” Istvan Kerekes, Shot on iPhone 7

With smartphones becoming so prevalent across the globe, more and more people are discovering the joy of photographing with their phones. To see the full potential of what you can do with one of Apple's devices, look no further than the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). As the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition, it admits all photos that have been captured on any iPhone or iPad and not edited with programs beyond iPhone filters and lenses. This year's 14th Annual IPPAWARDS celebrates the best, most moving, and compelling images from artists and locations around the world.

The contest includes iPhone Photographer of the Year as well as 16 other categories: Abstract, Architecture, Children, City Life, Environment, Landscape, Lifestyle, Nature, Other, Panorama, People, Portrait, Series, Still Life, Sunset, and Travel. Every category's first-place winner is awarded a gold bar, while the second and third place winners are given platinum bars. Furthermore, the victors of each category will be published on the IPPAWARDS online gallery and on any published IPPAWARDS materials.

This year's Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year Award went to Hungarian photographer Istvan Kerekes for his piece titled Transylvanian Shepherds. It depicts two coat-clad men standing amidst an austere, wintry environment in Romania, while each of them carries a young lamb in their arms. “The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care,” the IPPAWARDS says of the image.

The First Place Photographer of the Year Award was given to India-based artist Sharan Shetty for his black and white image, Bonding. Set in a desolate landscape, it captures a comforting moment between a man and his horse. Similarly, the Second Place prize is given to Dan Liu of China for his image of red-orange hills entitled A Walk on Mars. And finally, the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award was presented to American artist Jeff Rayner for his black and white portrait (called Side-Walking on Air) of a young girl jumping on the sidewalk.

Scroll down to see the other winners of the IPPAWARDS, and learn more about the competition by visiting its website.

1st Place Photographer of the Year Award: “Bonding,” Sharan Shetty, Shot on iPhone X

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

2nd Place Photographer of the Year Award: “A Walk on Mars,” Dan Liu, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

3rd Place Photographer of the Year Award: “Side-Walking on Air,” Jeff Rayner, Shot on iPhone X

 

There are also winners of 16 different categories. See the striking first-place images, below.

 

Abstract

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Untitled,” Glenn Homann, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

 

Animals 

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Strike a Pose,” Laila Bakker, Shot on iPhone X

 

Architecture

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Candy,” Yuexiang Wang, Shot on iPhone 8 Plus

 

Children

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Untitled,” Dong Wei, Shot on iPhone 7 Plus

 

City Life

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Untitled,” Liz Huang, Shot on iPhone X

 

Environment

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Clouds,” Elinat Shteckler, Shot on iPhone 11

 

Landscape

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Flight from Iguazu,” Lizhi Wang, Shot on iPhone XR

 

Lifestyle

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“The Old Gym,” Mahabub Hossain Khan, Shot on iPhone XS

 

Nature

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Pondering the Positives,” Christian Horgan, Shot on iPhone X

 

Other

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“New Clothes for the Pole,” Zerry Song, Shot on iPhone 7

 

Panorama

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Over the Clouds,” Gabriele Rodriquez, Shot on iPhone XS

 

People

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Black Summer Blue Montaigne,” Christian Horgan, Shot on iPhone X

 

Portrait

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Untitled,” Kysten Crabtree, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro

 

Series

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

Erin Brooks, “Sisterhood,” Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

Erin Brooks, “Mermaid,” Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

Erin Brooks, “After the Jump,” Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

 

Still Life 

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Sweet,” Kunkun Liu, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max

 

Travel

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

“Magic of Aurora Borealis,” Tatiana Merzlyakova, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max

IPPAWARDS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via IPPAWARDS.

