Self-Taught Artist Creates His Own Paper Menagerie With Incredible Origami Animals

While some artists make sculptures from heavy materials like marble or bronze, others gravitate towards something much, much lighter. Self-taught artist Patrick Alberto Vraja meticulously scores and folds sheets of paper to create detailed sculptures of animals that look like realistic models.

Based in Romania, the 24-year-old has been creating origami art since he was a child. This passion, which began with paper planes, has now moved onto more complex subjects like birds with large feathered wings. “My latest origami piece was a huge owl,” Vraja tells My Modern Met. “After I was done with the step-by-step tutorial, I studied the owl's anatomy and tried to make it look realistic.” If you look closely at his owl sculptures, they contain many refined features, like talons, individual feathers, beaks, and eyes.

To tackle such ambitious subjects, the artist requires large sheets of tissue paper, which can be up to 5 feet in length and width. “I don't usually plan my origami sculptures, they come to me naturally,” the artist continues. “One day I might fold a dragon, another day, an owl! And that's magical. I also get daily inspiration from friends, which keeps driving me to want to fold that origami as well.” In addition to creating these amazing models, Vraja also records his process so others can learn from his experience.

Scroll down to see more sculptures by Vraja and keep up to date with his latest work by following him on Instagram and TikTok.

Romania-based artist Patrick Alberto Vraja creates exquisite paper origami sculptures.

Watch these videos to learn more about his origami sculptures:

