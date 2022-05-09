Home / Art / Installation

French Artist Creates Ethereal Cardboard Bridges Suspended by Balloons

By Jessica Stewart on May 9, 2022
Flying Bridge by Olivier Grossetête

Photo: Alex Nollet

For over 20 years, French artist Olivier Grossetête has been creating what he calls Participative Monumental Constructions. Made with the assistance of local communities, these ephemeral pieces of architecture are erected using only cardboard boxes and tape. Grossetête works without the assistance of machinery, using only the help of local participants to bring these fantasy pieces to life. While this architecture can take many forms, we're particularly partial to the floating cardboard bridges that are a recurring theme.

From Japan to France to Italy, these bridges take their cues from local architecture. Often lifted by balloons, the final installations are as much a lesson in physics as they are in architecture. The pieces, which are designed and constructed over the course of a week with the help of 15 to 30 workshop participants, are intended to live for just a few days. After which time, they're carefully broken down into their previous forms.

“Ephemeral by nature, like us, these monumental participatory cardboard constructions are destined to disappear. Their stake is, therefore, as much in the process, in the journey, and in the collective experience they propose, as in their final forms. This ‘suspended' bridge, inaccessible in essence, ultimately connects us to ourselves: an image of our relationship with the unspeakable,” shares the artist.

Grossetête turned to cardboard not only because it's inexpensive and easy to find, but also because as a material, it's not intimidating. By using a material that is accessible to everyone, he's able to easily draw in volunteers to accomplish the collective goal in a short amount of time. And by working together, they're effortlessly able to construct impressive pieces of architecture that can weigh more than one and a half tons.

French artist Olivier Grossetête uses cardboard boxes and tape to create floating bridges.

 

Cardboard Bridge by Olivier Grossetête

Photo: Mucha

Cardboard Bridge by Olivier Grossetête

Photo: Olivier Grossetête

Built during community workshops with the help of local volunteers, they're often suspended by balloons.

Flying Bridge by Olivier Grossetête

Photo: Olivier Grossetête

Flying Bridge by Olivier Grossetête

These ephemeral structures are disassembled just a few days after they take flight.

Bridge Installation by Olivier Grossetete in Japan
Bridge Installation in Rome

Photo: Mantuano/French Embassy in Rome

Flying Bridge by Olivier Grossetête

Photo: Olivier Grossetête

Bridge Installation in Rome

Photo: Mantuano/French Embassy in Rome

Olivier Grossetête: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Olivier Grossetête.

Related Articles:

Striking “PaperBridge” Created with 22,000 Sheets of Paper and No Glue

Incredible Installation Shows Intertwined Figures Trying to Hold Up a Bridge

Explore the Monumental Art Installations at Coachella 2022 After a Two-Year Hiatus

Giant Violin Floats Along Venice’s Grand Canal to Celebrate the Rebirth of Art, Music, and Culture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Innovative Performing Arts Center Design Rises up Like a Colorful Volcano
Explore the Grandeur of Hadrian’s Villa, a Lavish Palace Fit for a Roman Emperor
Brilliant Beauty of Mosque Ceilings Around the World in One Twitter Thread
Explore the Monumental Art Installations at Coachella 2022 After a Two-Year Hiatus
Historic Site in Venice Is Transformed Into a Public Space for the First Time in Centuries
World’s First Inflatable Fountain Is the Centerpiece of Groovy New Exhibition in Paris

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Brutalism: What Is It and Why Is It Making a Comeback?
Iconic Photo of Artist Frida Kahlo Is Recreated Entirely From Colorful Pebbles
Zen Wellness Retreat Offers Incredible Panoramic Views of Japan’s Awaji Island
Marina Abramović Will Restage Her Iconic ‘The Artist Is Present’ Performance To Benefit Ukraine
From Underwater Restaurants to the Library of Alexandria: 5 Awe-Inspiring Projects by Snøhetta
Conceptual ‘Casa Katana’ Is an Angular Abode Inspired by the Japanese Sword

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.