Striking Portraits Showcase the Wild Beauty of Camargue Horses in Southern France

Photographer Albert Dros captures the majestic beauty of wild white horses in his series titled The White Angels of Camargue. The name refers to the breed of horse, the Camargue, which has an ancient history and is indigenous to its particular region of southern France. They are considered to be one of the oldest breeds in the world, and today they are semi-feral living in the area’s marsh.

Dros has been aware of these horses for many years. “I actually visited the place because of my friend and great photographer Daniel Kordan has been organizing tours there for a long time,” he explains to My Modern Met. “[Daniel] asked me if I could step in for him, so I did.” Dros and a group of photographers then spent five days snapping portraits of the creatures and the people who look after them, known as guardians.

“It was great to finally see them in person and meet the guardians,” Dros continues. “The guardians have a special connection with these horses. The horses are super well behaved and it's beautiful to see their connection with the guardians. They are very calm and kind.”

Dros' photos feature action shots of the horses along with more tranquil moments with their protectors. To achieve the variety of images, he gave some direction to the horses' humans. “I communicated with the guardians during our photography and asked them to run through the water with the Sun behind,” he shares, “and [we] tried out different kinds of compositions. I also photographed the horses and guardians in their natural habitat in different locations. ”

The White Angels of Camargue is a compelling combination of gorgeous landscapes and the magnificent beauty of horses. Thanks to Dros’ expertise, the two complement each other and allow you to admire both flora and fauna. “I am very happy with the series that came out,” he says. “I tried to implement a little bit of everything: portraits of the horses, standing still, running, etc. But also their beautiful close-up details. That, along with them in action: running through water and sand with splashing water and dust. This is where you can really see the movement.”

For all of the series’ polish, there’s one thing you don’t see in the photos but is definitely there: mosquitoes. “Especially in the swamps and forest, there were 10000s of them,” Dros recalls. “Any spray I used didn’t work, and they seemed to really love my blood. After the first evening of photographing, I already had more than 50 bites. Luckily, they were not extremely itchy and I took them for granted. Because the shots and experience were worth it!”

