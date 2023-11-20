Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale

Time is ticking down to the holidays. If Black Friday is your official start to the shopping season, look no further. My Modern Met Academy is having a big sale on all of our online art classes. Our courses in drawing, painting, crafts, and photography are here for you to enroll in and learn from anywhere in the world. Plus, they can be viewed as many times as you like. And best of all, you can save 25% on all of our classes when you use the code blackfriday2023 at checkout. The sale lasts until November 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

With such a great sale, what class should you enroll in first? If you need a place to start, consider what it is that interests you. For animal lovers, we have a few courses to pique your interest, including Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend with Belinda Richards and Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion taught by Anna Sokolova. Both feature creatures while focusing on photography and illustration, respectively.

If you’re more of a landscape lover, we have plenty of classes for you. Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with Demi Lang for an urban spin, or enjoy abstraction with Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons taught by Elyse Dodge. Both feature a variety of supplies that will ignite your creativity when it comes to fine and digital art.

Head to My Modern Met Academy to check out our entire course offering, and remember to use the code blackfriday2023 to save 25% on your order. Just use the code at checkout to apply the savings and get learning.

Save 25% on all My Modern Met Academy classes when you use the code blackfriday2023 until November 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Don't know where to start? Give these classes a try.

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion

Enroll in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals