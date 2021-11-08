Pottery Barn and Airstream Collaborate On a Chic Special-Edition Trailer

Rediscover what it means to travel in style when you step into this special-edition travel trailer and leave behind cramped spaces, body aches and crowded rest stops. The iconic RV company, Airstream, has partnered with decor retailer, Pottery Barn, to bring you something big—a home away from home. The “silver bullet” collaboration measures 28 feet in length and is the size of an apartment in New York with a California Casual interior.

The Airstream trailer is covered in its recognizable aluminum exterior equipped with all of the luxe features once you step inside (visualize sandy off-whites, with accents of beige and gray). It was designed to function with opulence in this modern world as it overflows with elements that allow you to work, play, learn, and travel. Whether you find yourself in the living room, bedroom, bathroom, or onboard kitchen, everything is touched by Pottery Barn and will inspire the feeling of summers spent at the beach.

The Airstream travel trailer is assembled with beautiful, functional features that allow you to get the most out of your trip. Fixed in the heart of the RV is a gorgeous creamy white custom L-shaped Pottery Barn sofa—something you could find in a full-sized apartment. When it comes time to eat, you will have easy access to a galley kitchen that features a solid-oak wood dinette table that seats four to five people. If you like something to watch while you eat, there’s a TV embedded into the wall above. Are you known to throw down in the kitchen? There’s a three-range oven and stainless steel fridge along with a matte-black pull-down kitchen faucet, stainless-steel flat apron sink, and a walnut cutting board that covers the sink for an easy meal prep setup and cleanup once you’re done.

The bathroom is a true highlight of the space and is the bridge between the dining area and the bedroom. Inside the bathroom, you will notice a large, circular mirror which is also a medicine cabinet. There is also a deep bowl sink, matte-black faucet, countertop space, and storage locations below. To the right lives a porcelain toilet and a towel bar. To the left is the shower. Close the sliding Pottery Barn curtains and you have a spacious private changing area. Time to call it a night? The spacious and secluded bedroom is your oasis at the end of the day, with so much storage to spare so that you can easily find a place for everything you need—including clothes, shoes, and bedding. The bedroom is available in two floor plans with either a queen or two twin Pottery Barn bed layouts that let you sink into comfort each night on the road.

The mini condo experience inside of the Airstream camper extends to the outdoor space as well, so that you can pull over and soak up some time in the sun. It’s happy hour somewhere, and the travel trailer has an outdoor hanging table attached to the exterior to serve refreshing drinks. There is also a motorized awning with a one-of-a-kind striped design. Enjoy your meal outside with an Indio outdoor folding table and armchair set, a doormat, and other fun accessories to enjoy an outdoor living space.



The Airstream and Pottery Barn mashup has set a new standard for a comfortable way of travel in this modern world. The special edition trailer starts at $145,000 to step into luxury, relax in style, and experience the world in a new way.

Now you can travel in style and experience the world in new ways with this mini condo on wheels.

Airstream: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Airstream.

Related Articles:

Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Creative Design Turns a VW Bus Into a Luxury Pontoon Boat

This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor

1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”