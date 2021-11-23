Home / Photography

Astrophotographer Captures Full Sequence of Longest Partial Eclipse in Over 500 Years

By Jessica Stewart on November 23, 2021
Composite of Partial Lunar Eclipse by Andrew McCarthy

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has once again wowed us with his incredible work. His latest photograph was taken during the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. As usual, he went the extra mile and stayed up until 4 a.m. in order to shoot thousands of images, which he then transformed into a stunning composite photo.

The final result is a rich, detailed look at the entire sequence of the lunar eclipse. It's a beautifully artistic photo that was months in the making, as McCarthy first came up with the idea for May's total lunar eclipse. Geography limited his ability to make the shot happen during that event, so when the partial eclipse came around, he knew that he'd need to be ready.

“For this image, due to the time of the eclipse starting and its position in the sky, I was able to capture the entire sequence from start to finish. That enabled me to get a detailed shot during every stage of the eclipse,” he shares with My Modern Met. “At first, I had a vision that each image would overlap just enough to create a round shadow- showing the circular shape of Earth's shadow. However, that has been done many times before and I wanted to try something unique. By positioning each image in these positions, I felt it gave the composition a greater sense of depth, and really helped illustrate what we are looking at, which is a shadowed sphere.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

In order to ensure that he'd capture every detail, McCarthy had a three-camera setup in his backyard in Arizona. Though high-altitude clouds threatened to ruin the moment, he was able to overcome that challenge using HDR techniques. Of course, the actual photoshoot is just the first step in the process of putting together an image of this magnitude.

McCarthy composited together thousands of photos taken during the event to ensure that each moon was rich with detail on both the light and shadow side. By having three cameras, he was able to get a wide range of images from different angles that allow for an incredibly crisp, clear view of the moon.

As always, McCarthy enjoys sharing his process with his followers, so he published a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot on Instagram. Prints of this image are also available on his website and the high-resolution photo is available on Patreon.

Andrew McCarthy: Website | Instagram | Patreon | YouTube 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew McCarthy.

Related Articles:

It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun

Photographer Captures Incredible Image of Mars Peeking Out From Behind the Moon

Interview: Backyard Astrophotographer Shares His Passion for Photographing the Moon

Astrophotographer Captures Extraordinary Details of Moon’s Surface in 209-Megapixel Photo

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

6 Facts About the Famous Halley’s Comet and When It Will Return
Stunning Portraits Capture the Power and Beauty of Raptor Birds in Flight
Photographer Zooms in on the “Hidden Beauty” of Small Seeds and Fruits
Stunning Photography Book Highlights the Haunting Beauty of Forgotten Places
Air Force Photographer Captures Neatly Organized Fighter Jets and Weapons From Above
Astrophotographer Takes Creative Milky Way Pictures Using Vertical Panoramas

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actor Who Played Colin Creevey in ‘Harry Potter’ Film Is Now a Professional Photographer
Photographer Spends 30 Hours Capturing Powerful Day-to-Night Photo of the COVID Memorial in D.C. [Interview]
Grab a Blanket and Get Ready for the Leonid Meteor Shower Coming in November
Photographer Enjoys a 10-Day Train Ride Across Europe by Snapping Incredible Pictures
Photographer Uses Drone to Create a Spectacular Light Halo Atop St. Michael’s Tower
10+ Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.