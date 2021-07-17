Home / Photography

Creative Couple Playfully Interacts With Architecture to Reveal the Extraordinary of Everyday

By Sara Barnes on July 17, 2021
Landscape Photography by Daniel Rueda

If you keep your eyes peeled, you can find a bit of magic in even the most ordinary places. Creative duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís demonstrate this through their charming photographs that incorporate illusion and landscapes—particularly architecture. Each image feels like it is part of a carefully constructed set. But, in reality, it’s Rueda and Devís’ keen eye that notices architectural details just begging for their playful touch. A curious square-shaped hole in a facade, for instance, is “patched” by Devís who is pictured holding a piece to fit the puzzle.

Both Rueda and Devís have a background in architecture, and it has fundamentally shaped how they see the world. Aside from noticing the finer details of a structure, it also makes them acutely aware of the stories that buildings can tell. They plan their shoots accordingly and will sometimes make their own props to bring these narratives to life. This is most evident in their less architecturally focused images which have a more illustrative treatment.

Regardless of subject matter, the resulting images are whimsical and stylish—all while looking deceptively simple to achieve. This is by design. “We've learned that achieving this level of simplicity is really, really complicated,” Rueda told My Modern Met last year, “which makes the process of creating each image a completely different and unique adventure!”

Creative duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís find whimsy in seemingly ordinary places.

Playful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture PhotographyPlayful Architecture Photography

They use this sense of whimsy in less architecture-focused images, too:

Illusion PhotographyIllusion PhotographyIllusion PhotographyIllusion PhotographyIllusion PhotographyIllusion PhotographyDaniel Rueda:  Website | Instagram
Anna Devís: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Rueda.

Related Articles:

18 Best Online Photography Classes Guaranteed to Improve Your Creativity

Interview: Photography-Loving Sea Captain Captures the Quiet Beauty in Everyday Moments

Quirky Couple Travels Around the World to Playfully Interact with Architecture

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Funny Dad Photoshops His Kids Into “Dangerous” Situations to Show His Girlfriend They’re OK
Charming Silhouette Photos Use the Sun To Create Playfully Nostalgic Scenes
Take a Wide-Ranging Look At the History of Panoramic Photos, From the Civil War to the iPhone
Massive 2.2-Gigapixel Photo of the Milky Way Captured in One Night
10 Famous Photographers Whose Self-Portraits Are Much More Than Just a Selfie
Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Long-Exposure Photos Capture Lit-Up Fireflies Dancing During Japan’s Summer Nights
How an Analog Astrophotographer Created a Multi-Exposure Lunar Eclipse Photo
Rodney Smith Website Honored at 25th Webby Awards
Surfing Photographer Captures the Timeless Beauty of Cresting Ocean Waves
Brilliant Photos Use Sunset Silhouettes to Tell Magical Visual Stories
Photorealistic Image Shows How George Washington Might Look if He Was Alive Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.