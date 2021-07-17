Creative Couple Playfully Interacts With Architecture to Reveal the Extraordinary of Everyday

If you keep your eyes peeled, you can find a bit of magic in even the most ordinary places. Creative duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís demonstrate this through their charming photographs that incorporate illusion and landscapes—particularly architecture. Each image feels like it is part of a carefully constructed set. But, in reality, it’s Rueda and Devís’ keen eye that notices architectural details just begging for their playful touch. A curious square-shaped hole in a facade, for instance, is “patched” by Devís who is pictured holding a piece to fit the puzzle.

Both Rueda and Devís have a background in architecture, and it has fundamentally shaped how they see the world. Aside from noticing the finer details of a structure, it also makes them acutely aware of the stories that buildings can tell. They plan their shoots accordingly and will sometimes make their own props to bring these narratives to life. This is most evident in their less architecturally focused images which have a more illustrative treatment.

Regardless of subject matter, the resulting images are whimsical and stylish—all while looking deceptively simple to achieve. This is by design. “We've learned that achieving this level of simplicity is really, really complicated,” Rueda told My Modern Met last year, “which makes the process of creating each image a completely different and unique adventure!”

Creative duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís find whimsy in seemingly ordinary places.

They use this sense of whimsy in less architecture-focused images, too:

