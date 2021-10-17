Sprawling Rainforest With Giant Parrots Line a Fantastic Façade in London

On the West End of London, a dense leafy jungle engulfs the exterior of Annabel’s, a private member’s club whose world-famous name is synonymous with elegance and class. Giant parrots, their colorful wings spread wide, swoop and hover amongst the verdant wilderness lining the building’s entrance and creeping up its towering façade. More than just an impressive showpiece to add to the club’s aura of grandeur and luxury, the stunning installation is all part of an initiative to save the Amazon Rainforest.

In September 2021, Annabel’s for the Amazon hosted its inaugural green-carpet event in partnership with The Caring Family Foundation and One Tree Planted. The star-studded charity drive welcomed club members, international celebrities, and key environmentalists through its doors—resembling a portal to a secret garden—and into the tropical rainforest that also awaited within. With the money raised, the organization aims to plant one million trees in the Amazon Rainforest by March 2023. With those efforts, they will be fostering the restoration of biodiversity to the Araguaia Biodiversity Corridor and helping it become the largest nature corridor in the world.

Now that it’s an annual global charity event, the rainforest façade will hopefully return again for next year’s iteration of Annabel’s for the Amazon. In the meantime, take a look at more images of the gorgeous installation below. To keep up with future events, follow Annabel's on Instagram.

A tropical rainforest filled with parrots lines the façade of Annabel's in the Mayfair area of London.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Annabel's.