Home / Architecture

Sprawling Rainforest With Giant Parrots Line a Fantastic Façade in London

By Arnesia Young on October 17, 2021
Colorful Parrots Dot Rainforest Façade of Annabel’s London

On the West End of London, a dense leafy jungle engulfs the exterior of Annabel’s, a private member’s club whose world-famous name is synonymous with elegance and class. Giant parrots, their colorful wings spread wide, swoop and hover amongst the verdant wilderness lining the building’s entrance and creeping up its towering façade. More than just an impressive showpiece to add to the club’s aura of grandeur and luxury, the stunning installation is all part of an initiative to save the Amazon Rainforest.

In September 2021, Annabel’s for the Amazon hosted its inaugural green-carpet event in partnership with The Caring Family Foundation and One Tree Planted. The star-studded charity drive welcomed club members, international celebrities, and key environmentalists through its doors—resembling a portal to a secret garden—and into the tropical rainforest that also awaited within. With the money raised, the organization aims to plant one million trees in the Amazon Rainforest by March 2023. With those efforts, they will be fostering the restoration of biodiversity to the Araguaia Biodiversity Corridor and helping it become the largest nature corridor in the world.

Now that it’s an annual global charity event, the rainforest façade will hopefully return again for next year’s iteration of Annabel’s for the Amazon. In the meantime, take a look at more images of the gorgeous installation below. To keep up with future events, follow Annabel's on Instagram.

A tropical rainforest filled with parrots lines the façade of Annabel's in the Mayfair area of London.

Rainforest Façade Graces Annabel’s in Mayfair LondonRainforest Façade Graces Annabel’s in Mayfair LondonColorful Parrots Dot Rainforest Façade of Annabel’s LondonRainforest Façade Graces Annabel’s in Mayfair London

Annabel's: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Annabel's.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Transforms Building Façade With Bold Strokes of Colorful Energy

Giant Origami Animal Sculptures Transform NYC’s Garment District Into a Colorful Zoo

Dreamy ‘House of Four Gardens’ Concept Blurs the Line Between Building and Nature

Here Are Ways That Anyone Can Help Protect the Amazon Rainforest

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Interactive Climate Center Invites Residents To Enjoy View of the Water From Its Unique Façade
Boomerang-Shaped Research Center Offers Visitors Dramatic Views of the Arctic Landscape
Architect Dorte Mandrup on Irreplaceable Places and Designing With Landscape [Podcast]
Artist Creates Amazing Land Art That Will Be Wiped Away by the Ocean
Learn About La Madeleine, the Iconic Parisian Church Dedicated to Mary Magdalene
Giant Lily Pads Allow You To Float in the Middle of a Pond Like a Frog

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Billowing Net With Over 360,000 Knots Hovers Over a Square in Munich
Observation Tower Inspired by a Strand of DNA Gives New Perspective To Flat Marshland
Historic 1930s Sea Pool Is Getting a Dramatic Redesign Resembling a Topographic Map
Notre Dame Will Reopen in 2024 Before the Summer Olympics in Paris
Futurist Bridge Connecting Olympic Museum Is Inspired by the Movement of Athletes
Transit Hub Designed With Dramatic Sweeping Roof To Shape Flow of Travelers and City Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.