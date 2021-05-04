Home / Design / Creative Products

These Creative Bookends Add a Touch of Fun to Your Personal Library

By Margherita Cole on May 4, 2021
Cool Bookends by Artori Design

There's no reason that tidying up has to be boring, especially when it comes to books. Instead of keeping your novels stashed on the floor or flat on the table, a decorative bookend will keep texts upright and in view. And to find cool bookends and bookshelves, one doesn't have to look any further than Artori Design. Their functional products all have an unexpected twist to make every day a bit more fun.

This is proven with their Runaway Bookend. The office accessory creates the illusion of books that are about to collapse. On the base is a silhouette of a couple running away from the impending crash of novels. This illusory effect is created by the “invisible” metal wall that you place inside the cover of the first book. With the support structure hidden, you can add up to four standard-sized books to the bookend to create the effect.

Similarly, the Falling Bookend is another decorative piece that transforms any collection of novels into a dynamic scene. It features a black silhouette of a man who is bracing for the impact of a leaning tower of books. Whether you place it in your living room or a bookshelf at school, this home accent is sure to add a whimsical touch to your display of novels.

Scroll down to see more fun bookends, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Spruce up your library with one of these decorative bookends by Artori Design.

 

Falling Bookend

 

Runaway Bookend

 

Supergal Bookend

Supergal Bookend

Artori Design

Supergal Bookend

Artori Design

 

Wondershelf

Wondershelf by Artori Design

Artori Design

Wondershelf by Artori Design

Artori Design

Wondershelf by Artori Design

Artori Design

 

Book & Hero Bookend

Book & Hero Bookend

Artori Design

Book & Hero Bookend

Artori Design

Book & Hero Bookend

Artori Design

 

Supershelf

Supershelf by Artori Design

Artori Design

Supershelf by Artori Design

Artori Design

Supershelf by Artori Design

Artori Design

 

