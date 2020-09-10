Artist Recreates Dragon Drawing To Show What Years of Dedicated Practice Does for Your Art

If you’re an artist, you probably know that the best way to improve your skills is to practice. And we're not talking about every once in a while—dedication is key. When you're in the beginning stages of your drawing journey and you really want your art to be better, it can be hard to imagine what that looks like. But, just take a look at the work of Asur Misoa; she has recently shared her artwork at various stages in her drawing development and proves that practice can take your work to places you never imagined. She posted three images of her art—from 2006, 2016, and 2020—that each feature a dragon and knights. The differences in each year are amazing and they're sure to inspire you.

The inspiration for the initial artwork came at the request of Misoa’s boyfriend. “I first painted this scene in 2006,” she tells My Modern Met, “because my boyfriend asked me for an epic painting for his birthday. He knew I liked to draw and thought I was talented.” But the outcome wasn’t what she wanted and it left her feeling discouraged. “I was only copying the artists I loved so far,” she explains. “And how frustrating it was when I realized that I was unable to represent the scene I had in mind on the paper without copying it somewhere. I didn't touch a pencil for almost 10 years after that.”

In 2015, Misoa’s passion for art came bubbling to the surface. “I decided it was time to learn how to draw seriously,” she says. “That's when I noticed a difference and I understood that there was no such thing as talent. Only practice, patience, and passion!” After dedicating herself to learning how to craft a composition and render three-dimensional forms, she decided to give that 2006 drawing another try. The improvement is staggering as Misoa created a dramatic, fiery scene.

“Since then,” Misoa explains, “I never stopped painting and decided to do another version of the painting this year as well.” The 2020 iteration of her drawing is even better, as its dynamic composition puts us in the midst of a battle with a massive dragon. Full of incredible details—down to the weapons and hairstyles—it shows just how hard the artist worked to get to this point.

Artist Asur Misoa shows the incredible transformations that can happen with dedicated drawing practice.

