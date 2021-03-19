Home / Art History / Ancient Art

Australia’s Oldest Known Rock Art is a 17,300-Year-Old Kangaroo Painting

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 19, 2021
Kangaroo Rock Painting Aboriginal Art Kimberly Australia

The 17,300-year-old rock art painting juxtaposed with an illustration. (Photo: Damien Finch)

Australia is famous for its kangaroos. These cute marsupials have been a feature of the landscape for thousands of years and are an important part of Aboriginal history and culture. Confirming this is a recent discovery made by researchers in Western Australia. They found a 17,300-year-old painting of a kangaroo in a rock shelter in the Kimberley area, which is a place known for prolific rock art spanning thousands of years. Publishing their findings in the journal Nature Human Behavior, the team detailed the creative means used to learn more about this ancient rock art.

The kangaroo painting was discovered on the ceiling of a rock shelter, which has helped preserve the artwork for thousands of years. The shelter was on the Unghango clan estate in Balanggarra country. The Balanggarra Aboriginal Corporation brought their long-held knowledge to the research—in conjunction with several universities and organizations—in a collaborative project to date rock art in the region. Two meters in length, the kangaroo is among other drawings which fall into the Naturalistic period of local rock art. Life-sized animals drawn in red ochre are typical of this late-Ice Age artwork.

Damien Finch, the lead author of the research paper, pioneered a method of testing mud wasp nets with carbon dating. To date the kangaroo, the researchers used the fossilized mud wasp nests surrounding the painting. After deciphering the specific layer of ocher belonging to the kangaroo (under more recent artwork), the team tested a nest below the ocher as well as one above. This gives a date range for when the kangaroo was drawn.

The results suggested the kangaroo is between 17,500 and 17,100 years old, with 17,300 years old being the best estimate. The team was lucky to find nests providing such a close date range. “This makes the painting Australia’s oldest known in-situ painting,” Finch said.

According to Cissy Gore-Birch, Chair of the Balanggarra Aboriginal Corporation, partnership and knowledge sharing are critical to preserving this history. Gore-Birch commented, “It’s important that Indigenous knowledge and stories are not lost and continue to be shared for generations to come… The dating of this oldest known painting in an Australian rock shelter holds a great deal of significance for Aboriginal people and Australians and is an important part of Australia’s history.”

Researchers in Australia have discovered a 17,300-year-old rock art painting of a kangaroo, making it the country's oldest known rock art.

Mud Wasp Nests Kimberly Aboriginal Art

Photographing mud wasp nests that are used to date the artwork. (Photo: Stan Samantzis)

Kimberly Rock Art

The Kimberley rock shelter housing the kangaroo drawing. (Photo: Damien Finch)

h/t: [BBC]

Related Articles:

6 Incredible Facts About the Prehistoric Altamira Cave Paintings

How This 30,000-Year-Old Figurine Continues to Captivate Today

15,000-Year-Old Bison Sculptures Are Perfectly Preserved in a French Cave

“Sistine Chapel of the Ancients”: Researchers Discover Thousands of Ice Age Rock Paintings in the Amazon

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

$35 Bowl Bought in Yard Sale Turns Out To Be Rare Ming Dynasty Artifact Worth $500,000
1,900-Year-Old Ceremonial Chariot Has Been Discovered Near Pompeii
The Atacama Giant: The Largest Prehistoric Anthropomorphic Geoglyph in the World
1,500-Year-Old Greek Inscription Reading “Christ, Born of Mary” Found in Israel
15,000-Year-Old Bison Sculptures Are Perfectly Preserved in a French Cave
British Birdwatcher Accidentally Discovers 1,300 Pieces of Buried Treasure

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

What Is Ancient Assyrian Art? Discover the Visual Culture of This Powerful Empire
“Sistine Chapel of the Ancients”: Researchers Discover Thousands of Ice Age Rock Paintings in the Amazon
What Is the Rosetta Stone? Learn the History Behind This Legendary Ancient Artifact
Unearthing the Importance of the Life-Sized Terracotta Warriors
Classical White Marble Sculptures Were Actually Painted But Lost Color Over Time
6 Incredible Facts About the Prehistoric Altamira Cave Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.