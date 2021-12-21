Home / Inspiring / Good News

Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate

By Arnesia Young on December 21, 2021
Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Betty White has been gracing America’s television screens for decades, and the beloved actress has become one of the most well-known names in entertainment over the course of her record-breaking career. She’s received accolades for having the longest TV career of any female entertainer, and she’s also the first woman to produce a national TV show and receive an Emmy nomination. And pretty soon, White will be celebrating another life-changing milestone—her 100th birthday.

It’s almost time to party because the momentous day is just around the corner on January 17. What’s more, the fun-loving entertainer plans to mark her upcoming centennial with an exclusive documentary about her illustrious life and career. And she’s inviting everyone to celebrate right along with her during a special nationwide event. “I’m going BIG for my birthday—right to the BIG SCREEN!” the iconic actress announced via Twitter. Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration will premiere on her birthday in almost 900 theaters nationwide. The once-in-a-lifetime event will take place for one night only.

The movie, made by filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, will take us into White’s everyday life and feature clips from some of her most famous roles—including those in The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and even a lost episode from her earliest sitcom from the 1950s. It will also highlight other memorable moments from her career, like her award-winning Snickers Super Bowl Commercial and her greatly requested gig as host on Saturday Night Live, which is one of the highest-rated SNL episodes ever. Viewers will even get to join her at her actual birthday bash with a cast of special guests, which includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and many more.

And they aren’t the only ones who are excited to celebrate with “America’s sweetheart.” News of White’s upcoming birthday set the star trending on Twitter, with the popular social media platform assuring fans that the beloved actress was “okay” and that everyone was “just chatting about how she’ll turn 100 in 2022.” One Twitter user even suggested that her birthday be made a national holiday. And honestly, that might be an idea that everyone can get on board with.

You can purchase tickets to White’s 100 Years Young birthday celebration online or at one of the participating theater locations. And in White’s own words, “Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!”

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

News of the beloved star's centennial led to her trending on Twitter.

What's more, she's inviting everyone to celebrate with her during a once-in-a-lifetime birthday celebration.

h/t: [HuffPost]

