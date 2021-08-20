Home / Inspiring / Good News

Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Photos of 4-Month-Old Daughter Grace in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

By Emma Taggart on August 20, 2021
Bindi Irwin Daughter Baby Grace in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

Ever since wildlife conservationist and zookeeper Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021, they’ve been getting her acquainted with life at Australia Zoo. So far she’s met a koala, a group of baby kangaroos, and she’s even got her own tiny khakis. To complete the look, the now-4-month-old recently got her own mini lawn chair.

Baby Grace is the granddaughter of the late Steve Irwin, the beloved “Crocodile Hunter.” His legacy lives on through his family, and now even baby Grace seems to be a little conservationist herself. In a collection of adorable images shared by Bindi on Instagram, the young family is captured enjoying a day in nature. Photographed sitting in between her dad and uncle in her tiny lawn chair, little Grace looks particularly cute. “Our Wildlife Warrior princess,” Bindi writes in the caption. “I wish you could hear all of Grace’s ‘Ah-Gooo’ and ‘Gheeeee’ noises while these photos were taken.” The proud mom adds, “Her smile is the best part of our day.”

Bindi previously took a month off from social media in order to focus on her family. On July 15, she posted a collection of her favorite moments from the month. “Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us,” she reveals in the caption. “Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart.”

Check out baby Graces and her mini lawn chair below, and follow Bindi on Instagram for more daily cuteness.

Bindi Irwin's 4-month-old baby, Grace, now has her own miniature lawn chair.

 

All images via Bindi Irwin.

