Transit Hub Designed With Dramatic Sweeping Roof To Shape Flow of Travelers and City Life

The Swedish city of Västerås will soon be more connected than ever thanks to Bjarke Ingels Group’s latest infrastructure project. Known as the Västerås Travel Center, it will act as a city center as well as a massive transportation hub for the metropolis, uniting the area both physically—with more accessible transit—and symbolically—everything is placed in a contemporary single-roof building.

“Västerås’ new travel center brings the entire city’s infrastructural hub together on one landscape, under one roof,” explains Bjarke Ingels. “The travel center is designed as a piece of social infrastructure, shaped for the flow of people and public life. We wanted to celebrate movement and create a welcoming, warm and transparent mobility hub that becomes an important social and economic node redefining the city’s infrastructure and landscape.”

The welcoming environment provided through this unified landscape is emphasized via the warm color palette of timber slits on the underside of the roof as well as the ease of access from multiple points of the center. Aside from the dynamic roof, the building is largely enclosed with glazing that reaches from floor to ceiling and keeps everything visually connected and full of natural light.

In addition to improved rail connection, the center will include an expanded bus terminal, bicycle parking, offices, retail space, restaurants, exhibition spaces, and more. It also acts to reconnect the city by bridging the gap between the city center and Lake Malaren, which are separated by train tracks.

Work on the Västerås Travel Center is expected to begin in 2022 and to officially open in 2025. To see more projects by BIG, read our coverage of 10 amazing buildings designed by the famed firm.

Defined by its dramatic sweeping roof, the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group is Sweden's latest transit hub.

All images via Bjarke Ingels Group and Play-Time.

