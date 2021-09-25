Home / Architecture

Transit Hub Designed With Dramatic Sweeping Roof To Shape Flow of Travelers and City Life

By Samantha Pires on September 25, 2021
Overview of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group

Visualization: Play-Time

The Swedish city of Västerås will soon be more connected than ever thanks to Bjarke Ingels Group’s latest infrastructure project. Known as the Västerås Travel Center, it will act as a city center as well as a massive transportation hub for the metropolis, uniting the area both physically—with more accessible transit—and symbolically—everything is placed in a contemporary single-roof building.

“Västerås’ new travel center brings the entire city’s infrastructural hub together on one landscape, under one roof,” explains Bjarke Ingels. “The travel center is designed as a piece of social infrastructure, shaped for the flow of people and public life. We wanted to celebrate movement and create a welcoming, warm and transparent mobility hub that becomes an important social and economic node redefining the city’s infrastructure and landscape.”

Exterior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group

The welcoming environment provided through this unified landscape is emphasized via the warm color palette of timber slits on the underside of the roof as well as the ease of access from multiple points of the center. Aside from the dynamic roof, the building is largely enclosed with glazing that reaches from floor to ceiling and keeps everything visually connected and full of natural light.

In addition to improved rail connection, the center will include an expanded bus terminal, bicycle parking, offices, retail space, restaurants, exhibition spaces, and more. It also acts to reconnect the city by bridging the gap between the city center and Lake Malaren, which are separated by train tracks.

Work on the Västerås Travel Center is expected to begin in 2022 and to officially open in 2025. To see more projects by BIG, read our coverage of 10 amazing buildings designed by the famed firm.

Defined by its dramatic sweeping roof, the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group is Sweden's latest transit hub.

Interior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels GroupInterior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group
Interior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group

Image: Play-Time

Opening view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels GroupExterior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group
Exterior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group

Visualization: Play-Time

Exterior view of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels GroupOverview of the Västerås Travel Center by Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn
Play-Time: Website | Instagram| Facebook

All images via Bjarke Ingels Group and Play-Time.

Related Articles:

10 BIG Buildings by Bjarke Ingels Group [Infographic]

Spiraling Museum in Switzerland Designed to Mimic the Swirling Mechanics of a Watch

Architects Design a Twisting Bridge That Doubles as a Sculpture and a Museum

Architects Design a Thrilling Hub of Contemporary Culture in France

Architects Unveil Self-Sustaining Floating City at the United Nations

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Classical Buildings That Chronicle the Wonder of Ancient Greek Architecture
This “Floating Cloud by the Sea” Is a Futuristic Civic Center That Looks Like Its Hovering
Domino Tower on the Manmade Island of Zanzibar Could Become the Second Tallest Tower in Africa
5 Examples of Renaissance Architecture That Showcase the Elegance of the Iconic Style
Innovative “Urban Living Room” in Silicon Valley to Reimagine More Sustainable Form of City Living
Serene Home in Kyoto Conceals an Inner Courtyard With a Sacred Rock in the Center

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architects Design “Seed” Cabin Pods for a Unique Getaway in the Forests of China
Frank Gehry Completes Shimmering Stainless Steel Luma Arles Tower
Architect Cliff Tan of ‘Dear Modern’ on TikTok, Feng Shui Lessons, and Making Design More Accessible [Podcast]
Solar Powered Tree Canopies Reimagines a Traditional Chinese Marketplace in Shanghai
Art Deco: 10 Examples of the Iconic Architectural Style [Infographic]
Build Your Own Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece With These Scale Model Kits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.