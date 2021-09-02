Home / Design / Creative Products

Decorate Your Tabletops With These Sets of Unique Coasters

By Margherita Cole on September 2, 2021
Optic Table Tiles by Bower Studios

Whether you're hosting intimate get-togethers or lavish parties, it's a good idea to have coasters to protect your furniture. So why not get a set that's both beautiful and functional? Creative brand Bower Studios creates chic coasters that add instant flair to your home décor.

If you're fond of a stylish, contemporary aesthetic, then take a look at the Optic Table Tiles. Available in Optic White and Optic Black, each set features six hexagonal-shaped coasters with a mesmerizing chevron pattern. Spread them out when you want eye-catching surface for your glasses and arrange them together when not in use. It's a work of art either way!

Similarly, the Modern Multi Table Tiles add a cool, geometric touch to any surface. It features six hexagonal-shaped coasters that are shaded to look like three-dimensional cubes. Not only do the different colors make it easy to remember where you placed your drink, but they also make each coaster a beautiful statement piece on your table.

Protect your tabletops with these chic coasters!

 

Modern Multi Table Tiles

 

Optic Table Tiles

 

 

