Decorate Your Tabletops With These Sets of Unique Coasters

Whether you're hosting intimate get-togethers or lavish parties, it's a good idea to have coasters to protect your furniture. So why not get a set that's both beautiful and functional? Creative brand Bower Studios creates chic coasters that add instant flair to your home décor.

If you're fond of a stylish, contemporary aesthetic, then take a look at the Optic Table Tiles. Available in Optic White and Optic Black, each set features six hexagonal-shaped coasters with a mesmerizing chevron pattern. Spread them out when you want eye-catching surface for your glasses and arrange them together when not in use. It's a work of art either way!

Similarly, the Modern Multi Table Tiles add a cool, geometric touch to any surface. It features six hexagonal-shaped coasters that are shaded to look like three-dimensional cubes. Not only do the different colors make it easy to remember where you placed your drink, but they also make each coaster a beautiful statement piece on your table.

Scroll down to see these creative coasters, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Protect your tabletops with these chic coasters!

Modern Multi Table Tiles

Optic Table Tiles

Find more home décor in My Modern Met Store!

Bower Studio: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

These Mindfulness Cards Will Help You Practice Self-Care Every Day

40+ Creative Dorm Room Essentials to Express Your Personal Style

15 Pieces of Unique Jewelry to Give Your Favorite Outfits a Fresh Edge