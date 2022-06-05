Home / Animals

Photographer Captures Striking Studio Portraits To Show a Dignified Side of Wild Animals

By Jessica Stewart on June 5, 2022
Golden Tiger by Brad Wilson

Golden Tiger
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Driven by the notion of an “authentic encounter,” photographer Brad Wilson has spent the better part of a decade snapping pictures of animals. Working with zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, he brings creatures into his studio and, setting them against a black background, captures a portrait worthy of any dignitary. Now, he's bringing together his best work in a new book titled The Other World: Animal Portraits.

When Wilson brings these living animals into his studio, he allows them to behave as they naturally would. It's within this environment that magic occurs. Wilson actually describes his work as “meditations in the middle of organized chaos–lots of human activity and animal movement–with little actual control.” In fact, he estimates that he spends 99% of his time observing and just 1% of his time clicking the shutter.

It's here that his experience shines through, as Wilson is able to discern those fleeting moments that merit a photograph. Thanks to this ability, he captures the soul of each animal. And by using a plain backdrop, Wilson has made the purposeful choice to capture an animal portrait just as he would with any human.

“Portraying wild creatures in this manner questions the underlying nature of identity–what it means to be human and what it means to be animal,” he shares with My Modern Met. “The resulting image offers the viewer a powerful sense of intimacy and authentic encounter–an experience not normally possible in the wild, or even in captive settings.”

With his new book, Wilson hopes that people will gain a deeper understanding of the complexity of animals. “I hope the book can stand as a worthy testament to our wild relatives, a bridge of sorts, to remind us that we are not alone, we are not separate; we are part of a profoundly interconnected diversity of life. In each animal’s gaze, we see a part of ourselves and catch a fleeting glimpse of another world, a world we once fully inhabited.”

The Other World: Animal Portraits, published by Damiani, is now available.

Photographer Brad Wilson takes stunning studio portraits of animals.

Catalina Macaw Portrait by Brad Wilson

Catalina Macaw

Kangaroo Portrait by Brad Wilson

Kangaroo

Capuchin Monkey Portrait by Brad Wilson

Capuchin Monkey

His best work is compiled in his new book, The Other World.

The Other World Book by Brad Wilson

Through his photography, he hopes to capture an “authentic moment” with these animals.

African Elephant Portrait by Brad Wilson

African Elephant

Rainbow Lorikeet by Brad Wilson

Rainbow Lorikeet

Rhino Pit Viper by Brad Wilson

Rhino Pit Viper

He allows each animal to move freely in the studio, creating what he calls “organized chaos.”

Jaguar by Brad Wilson

Jaguar

Eurasian Eagle Owl by Brad Wilson

Eurasian Eagle Owl

Grand Cayman Blue Iguana by Brad Wilson

Grand Cayman Blue Iguana

Within this chaos, he's able to capture portraits of these animals as they reveal their true selves.

Penguin by Brad Wilson

Penguin

Golden Eagle by Brad Wilson

Golden Eagle

Brad Wilson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brad Wilson.

Related Articles:

Breathtaking Close-Up Portraits of Wild Animals

Stunning Portraits of Owls Captured in Up-Close Detail

Simple Portraits Reveal the Unique Personalities of the Animal Kingdom

Animal Portraits Poetically Illustrate the “Interconnected Diversity of Life”

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Family’s Pet Tortoise Missing for 30 Years Is Found Alive and Well in the Attic
Margaret Atwood Releases ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ as an Unburnable Book To Fight Censorship
Adorable Baby Foxes Find a GoPro and Capture Footage of Themselves Playing
Watch as Billions of Fireflies Simultaneously Light Up a Nature Reserve in India
Baby Giraffe Struggling To Walk Has New Spring in Step Thanks to Custom Leg Braces
Photographer Is Helping Overlooked Shelter Pets Get Adopted Through Striking Pawtraits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch a Wildlife Photographer Get Mobbed by an Adorable Group of Meerkats
Photographer Shares How a Community in Kenya Came Together to Help Orphaned Elephants [Interview]
Adorable Highland Cattle Calves Are the World’s Cuddliest Little Cows
Unprecedented ‘The Sistine Chapel’ Book Displays the Masterpiece Like Never Before
Middle-Schooler Starts Book Club to Fight Back Against Banned Books
77-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Risks Her Life to Care For More Than 700 Animals in Shelter

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.