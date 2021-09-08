Howard University’s Fine Arts Building Is Officially Renamed After Actor Chadwick Boseman

After announcing the exciting news back in May, Howard University has now officially renamed its College of Fine Arts after late actor Chadwick Boseman. An esteemed alumnus of the university, Boseman spent his time as a student there fighting to preserve the College of Fine Arts. He even led a protest against its absorption into the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. He continued to be passionate about this issue even after his graduation, which is what led university officials to honor him with this legacy.

Commemorating the fine arts building’s official name change, Howard posted a time-lapse video of Boseman’s name being placed above the doors. “Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” the university tweeted. “An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you, Mr. Boseman.”

The Black Panther actor was mourned worldwide after his unexpected death in August 2020, at the age of 43. In a previously released statement, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick remembered Boseman’s passion and dedication to the university. “It was Boseman’s desire to see the students of Howard achieve greatness,” he said. “Although now he will not be here to witness the harvest of the seeds he planted, we will continue to water and cultivate them in his memory.”

Howard University officially renamed its fine arts building after Chadwick Boseman.

Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you, Mr. Boseman. Watch the full installation here: https://t.co/EN0Ir440r5 pic.twitter.com/FTg7b3mFQX — Howard University (@HowardU) September 3, 2021

Watch the time-lapse video of the sign going up:

Howard University: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Chadwick Boseman: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

h/t: [USA Today]

Related Articles:

Howard University Names College of Fine Arts in Honor of Alum Chadwick Boseman

RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks

Heartfelt Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Show What ‘Black Panther’ Means to Black Kids

RIP Michael K. Williams: Celebrating the Actor Who Played Omar Little on ‘The Wire’