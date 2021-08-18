5 Best Chalk Markers To Create Amazing Signs and Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLOTOW™ Official (@molotowheadquarters)

Have you admired the chalk signs adorning your favorite coffee shop? Chances are the design wasn't made with the same chalk sticks you used as a kid, but with chalk markers. These creative utensils provide the same chalk effect with a paint-like pigment that can be used on almost any smooth surface.

If this type of art intrigues you, then all you need to get started is the right set. Most chalk markers are water-based, meaning you can remove any design you make on a non-porous surface with just a wet cloth. We've put together a selection of the five best chalk marker set brands, including colorful sets and individual utensils.

Check out our picks for the best chalk markers!

Molotow Chalk Markers, Basic Colors (Set of 6)

If you're a serious chalk artist, then the brand Molotow should be right up your alley. Their set of 6 chalk markers can be applied to almost any smooth surface, including glass, mirrors, slate, and plastic. Each marker is refillable and has the option to change nibs as well.

Uni-Ball Uni Chalk Markers (Sold individually)

Although Uni-Ball is best known for their best-selling paint markers, they also offer high-quality chalk markers for designers. Sold individually, these utensils are water-resistant, odor-free, and made to stand up to the elements for a long time.

Sharpie Chalk Markers, Bright Colors (Set of 5)

Everyone is familiar with Sharpie products. Fortunately, their set of chalk markers do not disappoint. This set of five markers can be used on most surfaces—including glass, whiteboards, ceramics, windows, and mirrors. All you need is a wet cloth to remove your designs.

VersaChalk Liquid Chalk Markers, Classic Colors (Set of 10)

This set of 10 markers by VersaChalk provides a variety of fun colors to create art. Each one has reversible tips, so you can create fine details as well as bold, broad strokes. Additionally, all of the markers are non-toxic and water-based.

Pentel Wet Erase Chalk Markers, Primary Colors (Set of 4)

Pentel chalk markers feature a special n0-leak, valve-activated chisel tip that writes incredibly smoothly. This set of five is ideal for signage and crafts projects and can be used indoors as well as outdoors.

