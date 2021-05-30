This Intimate Restaurant Is Nestled Within a Cluster of Uniquely Shaped Brick Structures

Atmosphere is an important part of any restaurant experience. This is especially true for a new restaurant called 50% Cloud Artists Lounge by Cheng Chung Design. The Hong Kong-based design studio has created an intimate dining space for a special piece of architecture.

A complex of uniquely shaped buildings was constructed by local artist Luo Xu and made entirely of brick. Located in one of these structures in Dongfengyun town, 50% Cloud Artists Lounge seeks to act as “not only a restaurant but also an art space with an exhibition area.” To highlight the artist’s work, the designers created minimal new elements so as not to distract from the beautiful brick interior and art that is there.

Seating is carefully planned so that diners have the best access to natural light as it filters in from the organically shaped skylights. “All design elements are arranged based on light and under skylights,” explains Cheng Chung Design. “Natural light tells the passage of time throughout the day, and creates diversified spatial experiences.” Elegant wooden lampshades create additional artificial light while keeping to the warm palette of natural materials.

Cheng Chung Design also worked on other interiors of the complex which include an event hall, an art gallery, and even a hotel. All of these works are carefully considered to celebrate the brick pattern work and structure of the building rather than introducing a new design style.

Cheng Chung Design has created an intimate restaurant tucked away in these uniquely shaped brick structures.

h/t: [Dezeen]

All images via Cheng Chung Design.