You Can Watch the Cherry Blossoms of Washington, D.C. Bloom on This Livestream

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 11, 2021
Cherry Blossoms DC Tidal Basin BloomCam

Photo: Stock Photos from EUROBANKS/Shutterstock

Every spring, the Yoshino cherry trees lining the National Mall and Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. draw thousands of visitors a day during their peak bloom. The beautiful pink blossoms have become a symbol of springtime in the nation's capital. Locals and tourists alike flock to enjoy the fragrant trees which frame many of the famous monuments such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. In 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival. However in 2021, the festival will happen (safely) and the trees can be enjoyed from your home no matter where you live thanks to BloomCam.

The cherry trees are best enjoyed during peak bloom—meaning that 70% or more of the blossoms are open. For 2021, the National Park Service has predicted peak bloom will occur between April 2 and April 5. The National Cherry Blossom Festival will extend the festivities further from March 20 to April 11. The festival will include socially distanced “Petal Porch Parades” in select areas as well as a virtual Celebration Show. Everyone is encouraged to tune in, and money will be raised by donations to continue the care and preservation of the cherry trees for years to come.

If you cannot be in Washington, D.C. this year, the blooms will be viewable through BloomCam. This livestream of the Tidal Basin will feature multiple camera views around the area. Through a partnership of the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the Trust for the National Mall, people around the world will be able to check in on the blossoms 24/7. The camera will go live as peak bloom approaches, and floral enthusiasts can sign up for updates on “Peak Bloom Prediction.” Those who desperately miss traveling should also check out the other livestreams by EarthCam—the company donating their expertise to BloomCam.

For those in the D.C. area, the blossoms will be viewable in person for socially distanced and masked visitors. For the rest of the world, follow BloomCam for some springtime joy.

The peak blossom period of the cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C. will be viewable via livestream on BloomCam.

Cherry Blossoms BoomCam Spring DC

Photo: Stock Photos from SEAN PAVONE/Shutterstock

h/t: [Martha Stewart]

