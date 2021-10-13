Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Never-Before-Seen Photos From Top Wildlife Photographer Reveal the Fragile Beauty of Nature

By Jessica Stewart on October 13, 2021
Whale Fluke by Chris Fallows

South African wildlife photographer Chris Fallows has spent 30 years traveling the world to document the animal kingdom. From great white sharks to African elephants, Fallows has photographed some of the most majestic animals on the planet. Now, with his The 11th Hour collection, he's putting some of his best, never-before-scene images on display. The collection captures the beauty of these animals while, at the same time, tells the stories of the environmental pressures they are facing.

Particularly meaningful for Fallows is the series of whale photographs that he'll be debuting when The 11th Hour is on display at London's prestigious Saatchi Gallery. As part of The Start Art Fair, Fallows will be presenting his work at the gallery from October 13 to October 17, 2021. At the center of the collection is Leviathan, a photograph highlighting the beauty and symmetry of a humpback whale's fluke.

“Instead of the whale raising its tail when swimming away from the camera, my challenge was to get the humpback whale comfortable enough that it would not only swim directly towards me but also just a couple of meters from me before it raised its huge fluke above the horizon allowing me to shoot from a very low and wide-angle,” he shares. “The whale achieved this with exquisite symmetry between fluke and sea, which when coupled with moody clouds and ocean, created a work I will struggle to beat. My quest is to only produce works that exceed or sit alongside the very best represented, and I feel this work does justice to the enormity and sentience of these gentle giants.”

This is just one of many incredible stories that Fallows tells through his imagery. As a wildlife photographer, he's been able to see firsthand what is happening in the natural world. And he felt that it was his duty to bring those stories to the public.

Chris Fallows Photo of Elephant Under a Fig Tree

“I have seen what is left, walked with several of the 30 odd remaining super tuskers of East Africa, gazed upon the two million wildebeest migrating through the Serengetti, and sat in the throng of a superpod of many hundreds of humpback whales feeding all around me,” Fallows tells My Modern Met. “All of these incredible spectacles still persist and we need to do whatever it takes to keep them going. With COP 26 just around the corner and global warming, sustainability, and the conservation of biodiversity all being today's buzz words there is no better time to highlight the urgency of what is at stake and make sure we are not yet another generation telling our kids of what used to here.”

Some of what he's experienced includes a tale from Zimbabwe, where an elephant—a species often poached for its tusks—lounges under an equally endangered fig tree, which is losing the battle against the saw. They also include a unique look at a great white shark, which seems to be hovering between land and sky. This relaxed view of the predator counters the ferocious narrative the public is often fed.

The photographs, which are for sale as limited editions, are part of the change that Fallows wishes to see in the world. “The funds raised by the sale of my limited edition works are used to buy land in Africa for rehabilitation and rewinding,” he shares. “I know if we can protect the habitat there is always a chance to protect the wildlife. We also donate 10% of all our sales to organizations such as WildAid, Bush Life, and the Zambezi Elephant Fund (ZEF)—organizations that we have seen are making a difference.”

Chris Fallows' The 11th Hour shows the world's wildlife in environments also going through major changes.

Great White Shark from BelowBlack and White Photo of a Whale Tail by Chris FallowsPride of Lions in Botswana

These never-before-scene photos will be on display at London's Saatchi Gallery for The Start Art Fair.

Herd of Elephants by Chris FallowsWhale Fluke by Chris Fallows

Chris Fallows: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Chris Fallows.

Related Articles:

Brave Photographer Captures Great White Shark Leaping 12 Feet Above the Ocean

Wildlife Photographer Raises Awareness for Lion Conservation With Beautiful Portraits [Interview]

Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

Conservation Photographer Cristina Mittermeier on the State of Our Oceans and Using Art To Take Action [Podcast]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards
2021 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest Winners Highlight Global Wildlife and Nature
Photographer Reveals the Secrets of Photographing Brown Bears in Alaska [Interview]
Hilarious Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Wildlife Photographer Captures Tiny Garden Frogs Using Flowers as Umbrellas

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Joel Sartore Reflects on 15 Years of Photographing At-Risk Species for Photo Ark [Interview]
Photographer Captures Proud Lion Standing Triumphantly on a Hill of Bones
Photographer Captures Rare Image of a Crow Taking an Ant Bath
Photographer Captures Perfectly Timed Shot of Whale Sneaking Up on Unsuspecting Whale Watchers
Photographer Creates Dreamy Escapism With Stunning Stitched Images of Orcas and Sunsets
Swedish Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Images of Curious Red Squirrels

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.