Architect Cliff Tan of ‘Dear Modern’ on TikTok, Feng Shui Lessons, and Making Design More Accessible [Podcast]

Architect Cliff Tan of Dear Modern is using TikTok and Instagram to teach people about architecture and feng shui—making expensive design services available to anyone at any budget. On this week's episode of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we chat with Cliff about what it means to be an architect. In a field that is traditionally accessible to the wealthy, Dear Modern is making an impact by reframing the architect’s role as one primarily in service of people.

Cliff tells us about his specialty in teaching about feng shui and clears up some misconceptions about the ancient practice. We learn all about how following some of these principles helps people to find comfort in their spaces and the impact these feng shui lessons have made in people’s lives around the world. Cliff uses simple tools to break down spatial ideas and inspire people to make the most of their spaces.

This episode is a great listen for anyone looking for some inspiration to reimagine their space. It also may be interesting to artists curious to learn about the impact a creative can make through accessible videos on social media that can build a community.

Listen to our chat with architect Cliff Tan on making design services accessible to anyone.

Check out one of Cliff's viral TikTok videos.

