Home / Quiz

Are You a Contemporary Art Connoisseur? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on May 4, 2023
Quiz About Contemporary Art

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

For this week's quiz, we wanted to put your love of contemporary art to the test. Over the past 40 years, the art world has expanded and grown in so many ways that it can be hard to keep up. From giant public murals to thrilling performance art, the ways that creators express themselves is limitless. So let's see how much you really know about what's happening in the art world today.

See if you're a contemporary art connoisseur in this 20-question quiz. You'll be asked about the meaning behind some of the late-20th century's greatest artworks, as well as the names of the artists responsible for driving what's trending today. Let's get started and see how you rank.

Related Articles:

How Much Do You Know About Frida Kahlo? [Quiz]

Test Your Art Knowledge and Guess the Van Gogh! [Quiz]

Spot the Self-Portrait: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]

Test Your Art Knowledge: How Much Do You Know About Impressionism? [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take a Look at the Beautifully Designed Manhole Covers of Japan
David Hockney Painting Worth $35,000 Is Discovered on BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’
What Type of Drawing Should You Try Next? Discover Your Next Creative Outlet [Quiz]
How Much Do You Know About Frida Kahlo? [Quiz]
Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began
Five Artworks by Yayoi Kusama Sell at Sotheby’s Auction for Nearly $23 Million

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Constructs Portraits of Famous Faces by Stacking Thousands of Books
Discover Your Monumental Match: Which Famous Landmark Are You Most Like? [Quiz]
Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies
How to Combine Drawing and Writing into Deeply Personal Art Journals
Immersive Tim Burton Exhibition Is a “Labyrinth” Into His Creative Genius
Spot the Self-Portrait: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.