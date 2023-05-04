Are You a Contemporary Art Connoisseur? [Quiz]

For this week's quiz, we wanted to put your love of contemporary art to the test. Over the past 40 years, the art world has expanded and grown in so many ways that it can be hard to keep up. From giant public murals to thrilling performance art, the ways that creators express themselves is limitless. So let's see how much you really know about what's happening in the art world today.

See if you're a contemporary art connoisseur in this 20-question quiz. You'll be asked about the meaning behind some of the late-20th century's greatest artworks, as well as the names of the artists responsible for driving what's trending today. Let's get started and see how you rank.

