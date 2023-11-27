Home / Classes / Academy

Save Big on Cyber Monday: Take 25% Off All Online Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy

By Jessica Stewart on November 27, 2023
My Modern Met Academy Cyber Monday Sale

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. That’s right—the holidays are less than a month away! If you are feeling the tug to get your shopping done, now is the perfect time. Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is having a special sale to celebrate Cyber Monday. We're continuing the fun from Black Friday, so from now until November 29 at 11:59 p,m, PST, save 25% on all of our creative classes when you use the code cybermonday2023 at checkout.

Finish the year with some cozy crafts. One of our classes will show you how to combine photography and embroidery into one alluring image. Titled Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, instructor Floor Giebels teaches you how to take your embroidery to new heights using printed fabrics. You'll learn how to embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project that would make a special gift.

Another class is a drawing course that is geared towards sketching newbies. Called Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, instructor Margherita Cole will share the fundamentals of drawing that will make you feel comfortable enough to pick up a pencil. Not only will she go over basic materials, how to break subjects down into geometric shapes, and basic strokes, she'll also take you step by step through three drawing projects. Once you get the hang of these basics, you'll be filling up your sketchbook in no time.

Scroll down to get a peek into more of the classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Don’t forget to use the code cybermonday2023 to save 25% on your entire order. Our classes are the gift that keep on giving; once you’ve purchased a class, you can view it as often and as many times as you'd like.

My Modern Met Academy is having a sale for Cyber Monday! Save 25% on all online classes when you use the code cybermonday2023 until November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Here are some of the classes available to take:

 

Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics

Floor Giebels Holding Up Two of Her Completed Embroideries iPad and Photo Printed on Fabric Stitching Hat on Printed Fabric Stitching Clothing on Printed Fabric

Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics.

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Drawing by Margherita Cole Drawing by Margherita Cole Pen Drawing Margherita Cole Drawing by Margherita Cole

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy

Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

 

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda Hand Lettering Art by Danison Fronda

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
