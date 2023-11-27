Save Big on Cyber Monday: Take 25% Off All Online Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. That’s right—the holidays are less than a month away! If you are feeling the tug to get your shopping done, now is the perfect time. Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is having a special sale to celebrate Cyber Monday. We're continuing the fun from Black Friday, so from now until November 29 at 11:59 p,m, PST, save 25% on all of our creative classes when you use the code cybermonday2023 at checkout.

Finish the year with some cozy crafts. One of our classes will show you how to combine photography and embroidery into one alluring image. Titled Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, instructor Floor Giebels teaches you how to take your embroidery to new heights using printed fabrics. You'll learn how to embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project that would make a special gift.

Another class is a drawing course that is geared towards sketching newbies. Called Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, instructor Margherita Cole will share the fundamentals of drawing that will make you feel comfortable enough to pick up a pencil. Not only will she go over basic materials, how to break subjects down into geometric shapes, and basic strokes, she'll also take you step by step through three drawing projects. Once you get the hang of these basics, you'll be filling up your sketchbook in no time.

Scroll down to get a peek into more of the classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Don’t forget to use the code cybermonday2023 to save 25% on your entire order. Our classes are the gift that keep on giving; once you’ve purchased a class, you can view it as often and as many times as you'd like.

Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

