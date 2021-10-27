Heroic Dog Gets Award for Saving More Than 100 Koalas From Australia’s Bushfires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ifaw (@ifawglobal)

Not all heroes wear capes; some of them wear collars and harnesses. In 2019, we introduced you to Bear, the 6-year-old Australian Koolie who helped save over 100 injured koalas from Australia's wildfires of 2019–2020. The diligent dog did such a great job that he was recently honored with an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

During the devastating bushfires, Bear was deployed to the areas of New South Wales and Queensland, where he used his powerful sense of smell to detect displaced and injured koalas in scorched areas. Trained at the University of the Sunshine Coast’s Detection Dogs for Conservation team, Bear is one of the few detection dogs who can locate live koalas through the scent of their fur. Thanks to his help, over 100 koalas were able to receive the medical care they needed to survive.

It’s hard to believe the life-saving dog was abandoned by his former owners due to behavior issues. He struggled to fit into a forever home due to his “boundless energy and obsessive enthusiasm for play.” However, now Bear has channeled that energy into something worthwhile. The dog was given a new purpose in life when he became an official rescue team member.

On October 12, the dog’s bravery was officially recognized when he received a special recognition award from the IFAW at the 2021 Animal Action Awards. Bear joined the event at the House of Lords in London, virtually, to accept his prize. “We think Bear really deserved this award because he's been such a good boy in helping us find and rescue a lot of koalas, especially during the bushfires, but he works throughout the year to help us in our job to make a better and safer place for koalas.” says Bear’s handler, Dr. Romane Cristescu of the University of the Sunshine Coast. “We'll give Bear extra pats and extra play for his award.”

Check out photos of Bear below, and follow the heroic pooch on Instagram for more updates on his life as a detection dog.

This a Bear, a 6-year-old Australian Koolie who helped save over 100 injured koalas from Australia's wildfires of 2019–2020.

For his bravery, he was recently honored with an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Here’s a video of him virtually accepting his award.

