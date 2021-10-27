Home / Animals / Dogs

Heroic Dog Gets Award for Saving More Than 100 Koalas From Australia’s Bushfires

By Emma Taggart on October 27, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ifaw (@ifawglobal)

Not all heroes wear capes; some of them wear collars and harnesses. In 2019, we introduced you to Bear, the 6-year-old Australian Koolie who helped save over 100 injured koalas from Australia's wildfires of 2019–2020. The diligent dog did such a great job that he was recently honored with an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

During the devastating bushfires, Bear was deployed to the areas of New South Wales and Queensland, where he used his powerful sense of smell to detect displaced and injured koalas in scorched areas. Trained at the University of the Sunshine Coast’s Detection Dogs for Conservation team, Bear is one of the few detection dogs who can locate live koalas through the scent of their fur. Thanks to his help, over 100 koalas were able to receive the medical care they needed to survive.

It’s hard to believe the life-saving dog was abandoned by his former owners due to behavior issues. He struggled to fit into a forever home due to his “boundless energy and obsessive enthusiasm for play.” However, now Bear has channeled that energy into something worthwhile. The dog was given a new purpose in life when he became an official rescue team member.

On October 12, the dog’s bravery was officially recognized when he received a special recognition award from the IFAW at the 2021 Animal Action Awards. Bear joined the event at the House of Lords in London, virtually, to accept his prize. “We think Bear really deserved this award because he's been such a good boy in helping us find and rescue a lot of koalas, especially during the bushfires, but he works throughout the year to help us in our job to make a better and safer place for koalas.” says Bear’s handler, Dr. Romane Cristescu of the University of the Sunshine Coast. “We'll give Bear extra pats and extra play for his award.”

Check out photos of Bear below, and follow the heroic pooch on Instagram for more updates on his life as a detection dog.

This a Bear, a 6-year-old Australian Koolie who helped save over 100 injured koalas from Australia's wildfires of 2019–2020.

For his bravery, he was recently honored with an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Here’s a video of him virtually accepting his award.

Bear The Koala Detection Dog: Instagram
International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW): Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok
h/t: [People]

All images via International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Bear The Koala Detection Dog.

Related Articles:

Heroic Dog Helps Save Koalas From Devastating Australian Bushfires

Dog Wins Every ‘Best Employee’ Award Since Her Human Started Working From Home

Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Golden Retriever Returns as Boston Marathon Cheerleader After Surviving Tumor
Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog
Friendly Golden Retriever Waits Outside Every Day to Hug His Favorite Mailman
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Grace “Having a Chat” With Her Dog
Couple Says Goodbye To Winter-Loving Dog by Creating a Snowbank for Her To Play in One Last Time
This Relief of a Saint’s Dog Shines Gold From Many Years of Pets for the “Good Boy”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Long-Time Resident Shelter Dog Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves for His Forever Home
Coonhound Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Ears on a Dog
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Actor Dave Bautista Adopts Abused Puppy and Offers $5,000 Reward To Find the People Who Harmed Her
Woman Designs Cute Pajamas for Dogs To Help Dispel the Stigma of Pit Bulls
French Bulldog Given Only Months To Live Defies Odds To Be in Her Human’s Wedding

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.