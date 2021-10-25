Golden Retriever Returns as Boston Marathon Cheerleader After Surviving Tumor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Powers (@thehenrystudio)

Whether you’re into jogging or not, no one can deny that running a marathon is incredibly challenging. Luckily, those who run the Boston Marathon have a very special cheerleader to help keep them motivated. Spencer, a 12-year-old Golden Retriever, has been going to the event almost every year, where he shows his support by holding “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth.

Imagine being an exhausted runner approaching the finish line, and you catch a glimpse of adorable Spencer at the sidelines. He’s sure to give anyone the inspiration to keep going. But while Spencer was out there encouraging others to overcome challenges, he was also facing his own. The devoted dog couldn’t make it to the annual sports event for the last two years because of health issues. He had to have a 3.5-lb. tumor removed and, thankfully, made a miraculous recovery. Spencer is now ready and excited to cheer on runners this year, at the 125th Boston Marathon.

“The last 2 years we have all been through some challenges,” reveals his human, Rich Powers. “We almost lost our Spencer last year and thought he would never be able to cheer for the Boston marathon again.” Spencer first went viral in 2018, when Powers posted a video of his dog waving “Boston Strong” flags during the rain-soaked race. He even had a little rain coat on! The lovable dog went viral again in 2019 while supporting racers from the same spot, this time wearing a yellow raincoat.

In a video recently posted on Facebook, Spencer is captured holding up handwritten signs in his mouth. “It’s been 2 ⅕ years” one says, while the next one reads, “We’ve been through a lot.” The dog then celebrates his health and his return to the marathon by running through his home’s driveway with the flags in his mouth.

“It has been a long wait but Spencer is ready to see you all again,” announces Powers. “We are incredibly lucky to have him here to cheer the runners on again.” The proud dog dad adds, “If you know anyone running Monday share this with them so they can keep an eye out for him around 2-3miles in on the right side. We are Boston Strong.”

Spencer the Golden Retriever cheers on the runners of the Boston Marathon every year by holding “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth.

The devoted dog couldn’t make it to the annual sports event for the last two years because of health issues. But now he’s ready to join the race again!

