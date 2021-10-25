Home / Animals / Dogs

Golden Retriever Returns as Boston Marathon Cheerleader After Surviving Tumor

By Emma Taggart on October 25, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rich Powers (@thehenrystudio)

Whether you’re into jogging or not, no one can deny that running a marathon is incredibly challenging. Luckily, those who run the Boston Marathon have a very special cheerleader to help keep them motivated. Spencer, a 12-year-old Golden Retriever, has been going to the event almost every year, where he shows his support by holding “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth.

Imagine being an exhausted runner approaching the finish line, and you catch a glimpse of adorable Spencer at the sidelines. He’s sure to give anyone the inspiration to keep going. But while Spencer was out there encouraging others to overcome challenges, he was also facing his own. The devoted dog couldn’t make it to the annual sports event for the last two years because of health issues. He had to have a 3.5-lb. tumor removed and,  thankfully, made a miraculous recovery. Spencer is now ready and excited to cheer on runners this year, at the 125th Boston Marathon.

“The last 2 years we have all been through some challenges,” reveals his human, Rich Powers. “We almost lost our Spencer last year and thought he would never be able to cheer for the Boston marathon again.” Spencer first went viral in 2018, when Powers posted a video of his dog waving “Boston Strong” flags during the rain-soaked race. He even had a little rain coat on! The lovable dog went viral again in 2019 while supporting racers from the same spot, this time wearing a yellow raincoat.

In a video recently posted on Facebook, Spencer is captured holding up handwritten signs in his mouth. “It’s been 2 ⅕ years” one says, while the next one reads, “We’ve been through a lot.” The dog then celebrates his health and his return to the marathon by running through his home’s driveway with the flags in his mouth.

“It has been a long wait but Spencer is ready to see you all again,” announces Powers. “We are incredibly lucky to have him here to cheer the runners on again.” The proud dog dad adds, “If you know anyone running Monday share this with them so they can keep an eye out for him around 2-3miles in on the right side. We are Boston Strong.”

Spencer the Golden Retriever cheers on the runners of the Boston Marathon every year by holding “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rich Powers (@thehenrystudio)

The devoted dog couldn’t make it to the annual sports event for the last two years because of health issues. But now he’s ready to join the race again!

Rich Powers: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Rich Powers.

Related Articles:

Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog

Friendly Golden Retriever Waits Outside Every Day to Hug His Favorite Mailman

Golden Retrievers Bring Comfort to First Responders at Site of Florida Condo Collapse

This Happy Golden Retriever Loves His Job as a Durian Fruit Harvester

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog
Friendly Golden Retriever Waits Outside Every Day to Hug His Favorite Mailman
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Grace “Having a Chat” With Her Dog
Couple Says Goodbye To Winter-Loving Dog by Creating a Snowbank for Her To Play in One Last Time
This Relief of a Saint’s Dog Shines Gold From Many Years of Pets for the “Good Boy”
Long-Time Resident Shelter Dog Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves for His Forever Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Coonhound Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Ears on a Dog
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Actor Dave Bautista Adopts Abused Puppy and Offers $5,000 Reward To Find the People Who Harmed Her
Woman Designs Cute Pajamas for Dogs To Help Dispel the Stigma of Pit Bulls
French Bulldog Given Only Months To Live Defies Odds To Be in Her Human’s Wedding
This Adorable Shiba Inu Spent Years “Working” as a Shop Assistant at a Tobacco Shop in Tokyo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.