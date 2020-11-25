Home / Design / Creative Products

Test Your Music, Film, and Geography Skills With These Cool Posters

By Margherita Cole on November 25, 2020
Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Wall art is a great way to incorporate your passions and interests into your decor. UK-based studio Dorothy creates conceptual and innovative posters with a clever and, oftentimes, educational twist. Whether you're a music lover, a film buff, or a geography enthusiast, their series of map posters are sure to catch your eye.

Have you always wanted to take a road trip across the states, but can't spare the time? If that's the case, then hang a copy of the U.S.A. Song Map in your home! Based on a vintage-style map, this litho print reimagines the names of states, cities, rivers, mountains, and even landmarks of the United States as the titles of over 900 famous songs. New York is renamed “Autumn in New York” after Billie Holiday's famous song; Alabama is called “Sweet Home Alabama” after Lynyrd Skynyrd's catchy tune; and California is labeled “California Girls” after the beloved Beach Boys track.

Similarly, the World Song Map takes its inspiration from vintage 1950s world wall charts, and reimagines the entire world with the titles of over 1,000 famous songs. Family and friends will enjoy pouring over the myriad of hits hidden with our world's geography. The United States, for instance, is renamed “Born in the U.S.A.” (the Bruce Springsteen hit), the United Kingdom is called “Anarchy in the U.K.” (made famous by the Sex Pistols), and Russia is labeled “Back in the U.S.S.R.” (an iconic track by The Beatles).

On the other hand, if you're shopping for a movie buff, the Film Map Poster may be just the thing. It reimagines a vintage Los Angeles street map with the titles of over 900 famous movies. Some of the cinematic locations include Lost Highway, On the Waterfront, Jurassic Park, Reservoir Dogs, Carlito's Way, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Valley of the Dolls, The Wolf of Wall Street, La La Land, and The Shape of Water. Guests will enjoy pouring over the details to find more movie titles hidden inside the map. Each litho print measures 60 x 80 cm and includes an A-Z key.

Scroll down to see these cool posters and head on over to My Modern Met Store to pick up one of these globe-trotting prints.

These cool posters are the perfect gift for people who love music and movies!

 

U.S.A. Song Map Poster

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

 

World Song Map Poster

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

 

Film Map Poster

Dorothy Film Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy Film Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy Film Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy Film Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

Dorothy Film Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

 

You can find all of these cool posters in My Modern Met Store!

 

Dorothy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects

This Intricate Blueprint Poster Charts the Golden History of Rock and Roll Music

15 Famous Images That Make the Perfect Poster Art

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks
30 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
20+ Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Mom
Ocean-Inspired Resin Lamps Cast a Tranquil Blue Glow When Illuminated
30 Quirky Products for a White Elephant Gift Exchange That Are Under $25

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Personalized Gifts From Minted to Add a Touch of Class to Any Occasion
24 Baking Gifts Guaranteed to Sweeten Up the Holiday Season
16 Best Tote Bags to Take With You on Your Shopping Sprees
25 Winter Accessories to Keep You Stylish All Season Long
35 Creative Gifts for Foodies That Even Picky Eaters Will Love
14 Cool Gifts for the Greatest Guys in Your Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.