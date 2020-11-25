Wall art is a great way to incorporate your passions and interests into your decor. UK-based studio Dorothy creates conceptual and innovative posters with a clever and, oftentimes, educational twist. Whether you're a music lover, a film buff, or a geography enthusiast, their series of map posters are sure to catch your eye.

Have you always wanted to take a road trip across the states, but can't spare the time? If that's the case, then hang a copy of the U.S.A. Song Map in your home! Based on a vintage-style map, this litho print reimagines the names of states, cities, rivers, mountains, and even landmarks of the United States as the titles of over 900 famous songs. New York is renamed “Autumn in New York” after Billie Holiday's famous song; Alabama is called “Sweet Home Alabama” after Lynyrd Skynyrd's catchy tune; and California is labeled “California Girls” after the beloved Beach Boys track.

Similarly, the World Song Map takes its inspiration from vintage 1950s world wall charts, and reimagines the entire world with the titles of over 1,000 famous songs. Family and friends will enjoy pouring over the myriad of hits hidden with our world's geography. The United States, for instance, is renamed “Born in the U.S.A.” (the Bruce Springsteen hit), the United Kingdom is called “Anarchy in the U.K.” (made famous by the Sex Pistols), and Russia is labeled “Back in the U.S.S.R.” (an iconic track by The Beatles).

On the other hand, if you're shopping for a movie buff, the Film Map Poster may be just the thing. It reimagines a vintage Los Angeles street map with the titles of over 900 famous movies. Some of the cinematic locations include Lost Highway, On the Waterfront, Jurassic Park, Reservoir Dogs, Carlito's Way, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Valley of the Dolls, The Wolf of Wall Street, La La Land, and The Shape of Water. Guests will enjoy pouring over the details to find more movie titles hidden inside the map. Each litho print measures 60 x 80 cm and includes an A-Z key.

Scroll down to see these cool posters and head on over to My Modern Met Store to pick up one of these globe-trotting prints.

These cool posters are the perfect gift for people who love music and movies!

U.S.A. Song Map Poster

World Song Map Poster

Film Map Poster

You can find all of these cool posters in My Modern Met Store!

