Home / Store

Easter Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on April 17, 2022
Easter Sale at My Modern Met Store

For many folks, Easter is one of the quintessential markers of spring. If you look forward to the annual egg hunt and time spent with family and friends, then we have a sale for you. My Modern Met Store is having an Easter sale that extends to all of our creative products. From April 17 to April 24 11:59 PM PDT, use the code HOPPYEASTER to save 15% on your entire order—even the items already on sale.

With so many products to choose from, where do you being to shop? Our suggestion is to start with spring-inspired items. April showers bring May flowers, and you can celebrate this fact with a variety of artsy temporary tattoos from Tattly. The In Bloom set features colorful floral arrangements that are created in the style of a watercolor painting and will be a beautiful addition to your skin.

Alternatively, you can enjoy the return of our feathered friends with the appropriately named Avian Friends 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. It features 20 portraits of different birds of varied hues and feather patterns. With its lovely illustrations and a challenging number of pieces, this is an activity perfect for spending time with your favorite people.

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. When you’re ready to check out, use HOPPYEASTER to save 15% on your entire order until April 24.

My Modern Met Store is celebrating Easter all week long. Use the code HOPPYEASTER to save 15%  on everything in our store from April 17 to April 24 at 11:59 PM PDT.

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Lyfe | $299

 

‘Avian Friends' 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle 

Avian Puzzle

Galison | $19.95

 

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

Unique Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

Moon Chalk

 

Paw Klee Enamel Pin

Paw Klee Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Wooden Stacking Game

Comma | $36

 

Blossom Embroidery Kit

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

This Book Is a Planetarium Book

 

Supergal Bookend

Supergal Bookend

Artori Design | $27.50

 

Cat Butt Push Pins

 

Llama Doll Embroidery Kit

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

15+ DIY Dress Patterns Offering a Creative Way to Get in Style for Spring

22 Springtime Crafts That Will Make You Feel Creatively Renewed This Season

20+ Flower-Themed Accessories to Celebrate Spring in Style

FOLLOW MY MODERN MET STORE: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO MY MODERN MET STORE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES!

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Sneakerheads Will Get a Kick Out of This Insightful Poster
Rediscover the Joy of Music Boxes With This All-Inclusive Kit
25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything
20 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank
30 Unique Gifts Under $30 to Ace Your Shopping List Without Going Broke

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Creative Temporary Tattoos Look and Smell Good
Wear a Piece of Outer Space Around Your Neck With These Meteorite Necklaces
These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go
Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These Scratch-Off Posters Have 100 Surprises Hidden in the Design

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.