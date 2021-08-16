Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Get Looped Into Stitching When You Learn About the Embroidery Hoop

By Sara Barnes on August 16, 2021
Embroidery Hoops

Photo: MicEnin
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

No matter what kind of embroidery you’re stitching, chances are that you are doing it in an embroidery hoop. An embroidery hoop is a vital part of the craft; it helps keep your material taut and makes it possible to stitch quickly and without discomfort. While the embroidery hoop is a straightforward tool, not all are created alike.

Embroidery hoops come in different materials and the quality can vary. Depending on your project, this might not matter much—especially if you’re planning on taking the stitching out of the hoop once you’re done. But in many cases, it’s en vogue to leave your work in the hoop when complete; it doubles as a frame to hang on your wall or give as a gift.

In this article, we’ll discuss the types of embroidery hoops you can buy, the benefits of a hoop stand, and how to “finish” your embroidery inside of a hoop so that it stays there permanently.

Learn about different embroidery hoops, tips and tricks, and how to transform them into framed works of art.

 

Popular Types of Embroidery Hoops

When it comes to selecting an embroidery hoop, you’ve basically got two choices in materials: wood or plastic. But within those two materials is a spectrum of quality. You can often find inexpensive embroidery hoops, but whether they will be of good quality—easy to adjust, stays taut, won’t leave permanent marks on your fabric—is something to consider. From the color of wood to the shape of the frame (not all are a perfect circle) to the type of closure for the hoop (most use a screw to tighten the fabric, but others might have a clamping feature), you’ll want to take a look at all of the characteristics of the material.

 

Wooden Embroidery Hoops

Cross Stitch of a Blue Bird in an Embroidery Hoop

Photo: Lesyanovo

 

Bamboo hoops This type of hoop is one of the most popular embroidery hoops you can buy. Available in bulk quantities and in a variety of sizes, they are easy to find at most craft stores as well as online. Not all are made equal, however. You’ll want to look for hoops where the wood feels sturdy and will keep your fabric taut as you work on your project.

Try this: Similane Hoops

 

Mini hoops Miniature hoops come in handy if you want to create embroidered jewelry. These hoops are meant to be worn and displayed on a string or turned into a brooch.  Alternatively, you could mount them in a small shadow box to display on a desk.

Try this: Mini Embroidery Hoop by Zocone, Set of 10

 

Plastic Embroidery Hoops 

Person Tightening a Plastic Hoop

Photo: Rosinka79

 

Retro-inspired plastic hoops — Like a retro-inspired design? This style of hoop mimics the appearance of dark-stained wood but it’s a convincing plastic design. If you go for the Caydo-brand of this hoop, the top of the hoop has a hanging ring that makes it easy to display.

Try this: Caydo Hoops, Set of 6

 

Colorful hoops — If you’re not feeling the wood and like the ease of plastic, these types of circular hoops come in a variety of bright hues.

Try this: Similane 6-Piece Set of Hoops

 

Rectangular hoops — Sometimes, a circle just won’t work for what you’re trying to stitch. In that case, look for a rectangle hoop. Like the colorful circular hoops, this variety is often sold in sets and comes in multiple hues and sizes.

Try this: Caydo 5-Piece Set

 

 

Embroidery Hoop Tips and Tricks

It’s not hard to use an embroidery hoop, but sometimes, it can feel like it's working against you. To make sure that doesn’t happen, follow these tips and tricks.

  • Select the right hoop size. You'll want the size of your design and the size of your hoop to be as close to one another as possible. Doing this means that your hoop will offer the most stabilization and ensure your fabric won’t move around too much while you work.
  • For extra stability, use a hoop stand. If you’ve got a dedicated workspace and plan on only embroidering there, a hoop stand—which clamps the hoop like a vice—can offer extra stability. It also allows you to stitch much faster as the hoop is held with a rigid force.
  • Avoid stretching your material. In an effort to make your fabric taut like a drum, it will be tempting to stretch your material as much as possible. But, beware: it can cause puckering of your stitches and ruin a perfectly smooth surface of your fabric. Additionally, too-tight stretching can cause “hoop burn,” which leaves a mark on your fabric after the hoop is gone.

 

Embroidery Hoop With Yarn in It

Photo: umochka111

 

Finishing Your Embroidery Hoop

One of the big embroidery trends is to leave your stitching inside the hoop. After all, the hoop is a frame and it’s easy to hang it on the wall. (This makes it a great gift option!) But what about that extra fabric around your hoop? Don’t trim the excess fabric; instead, use one of these easy DIY methods to finish your embroidery project.

Related Articles:

10 How-To Embroidery Books Filled With Creative Stitching Projects

Embroidery Artist Sarah K. Benning on Her Vivid Floral Pieces and Growing as an Artist [Podcast]

6 of the Best Pairs of Embroidery Scissors That Avid Stitchers Love to Use

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing Embroidery of a Bird Capturing a Fish Is So Detailed It Looks Like a Photo
10 Punch Needle Embroidery Kits and Patterns To Try
Ocean Embroidery Inspired by Satellite Images Showcase the Vast Beauty of the Sea
Embroidery Artist Mimics Lush Forest Landscapes Through Brilliant Stitching Techniques
Embroidered Insects With 3D Wings Look Like They Could Fly Right Off the Fabric
British Artist Stitches 3D ‘Embroidered Edibles’ That Look Real Enough To Eat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 How-To Embroidery Books Filled With Creative Stitching Projects
Vintage Tennis Rackets Are Transformed Into Unlikely Hoops for Vivid Floral Embroideries
Embroidery Hoops Act As Tiny Windows Onto Vibrant Vistas Stitched With Thread
Artist Reimagines Instant Film as Embroidered Landscape Polaroids
Artist Crafts Embroidered Felt Sculptures of Popular Foods That Look So Real
This Artist Stitches Colorful 3D Embroidery Designs Inspired By the British Countryside

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.