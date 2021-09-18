Home / Architecture

This “Floating Cloud by the Sea” Is a Futuristic Civic Center That Looks Like Its Hovering

By Samantha Pires on September 18, 2021
Exterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD Architects

With a design inspired by a “floating cloud by the sea,” the aptly titled Aranya Cloud Center is a multi-use civic center in Qinhuangdao, China. Its elegant form was created by MAD Architects, and when completely constructed it will bring almost 30,000 square feet (2,579 square meters) of community spaces to the area.

The idea of the floating cloud is reinforced with a mainly glass ground floor that brings plenty of natural light into the center and emphasizes the stark white of the cloud area. To achieve this, white stained glass panels create the shiny and curved surfaces of the cloud itself. In this way, the project fits into the natural landscape both by mimicking an organic form and by literally reflecting the landscape in the polished façade.

Exterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD Architects

Though ground-level views from the exterior certainly show how the building seems to float like a cloud, aerial views demonstrate another interesting narrative: the white stone garden. A low white wall surrounds the immediate landscape and helps the center to read as a smooth, white pebble in a manicured garden.

Visitors approach the center through this garden on a main road that leads to a large pool of water. The pool, like the white glass of the cloud, reflects the landscape and further relates the architecture to the natural world. Once visitors enter, they see that the cloud shape is far more dynamic than a simple bubble with a swirling roof feature. A central core keeps the interior column-free with generous circulation paths to the exhibition space, conference room, theater, and other flexible event spaces.

The Aranya Cloud Center is currently under construction and is planned to be completed by 2022. Keep scrolling for more incredibly atmospheric renderings of the project below.

MAD Architects has designed the Aranya Cloud Center, a futuristic civic center in Qinhuangdao, China.

Aerial View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD Architects

The center was designed as a “floating cloud by the sea.”

Aerial View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsExterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsExterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsExterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsExterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsInterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsInterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsInterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsInterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsExterior View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD ArchitectsAerial View of the Aranya Cloud Center by MAD Architects

MAD Architects: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MAD Architects.

Related Articles:

Massive Civic Center in China Will Have a Roof That Looks Like Swirling Waves

Dynamic Metal Ribbon Twists and Turns Around New Cultural Center in China

Architects Unveil a Massive Plan for Chinese City That’s Dedicated To Science and Tech

Futuristic Opera House in Shenzhen Is Designed To Tell a Story of Music and the Sea

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a Futuristic Open-Base Tower in Shenzhen Bay

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Domino Tower on the Manmade Island of Zanzibar Could Become the Second Tallest Tower in Africa
5 Examples of Renaissance Architecture That Showcase the Elegance of the Iconic Style
Innovative “Urban Living Room” in Silicon Valley to Reimagine More Sustainable Form of City Living
Serene Home in Kyoto Conceals an Inner Courtyard With a Sacred Rock in the Center
Architects Design “Seed” Cabin Pods for a Unique Getaway in the Forests of China
Frank Gehry Completes Shimmering Stainless Steel Luma Arles Tower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architect Cliff Tan of ‘Dear Modern’ on TikTok, Feng Shui Lessons, and Making Design More Accessible [Podcast]
Solar Powered Tree Canopies Reimagines a Traditional Chinese Marketplace in Shanghai
Art Deco: 10 Examples of the Iconic Architectural Style [Infographic]
Build Your Own Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece With These Scale Model Kits
Architects Breathe New Life Into a Traditional Hutong Courtyard in Beijing
Designers Reimagine a Traditional Movie Theater as a Vibrant Oasis in Vietnam

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.