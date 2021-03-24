Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch Four Talented Musicians Use Only One Cello to Play a Difficult Classical Piece

By Arnesia Young on March 24, 2021

Nowadays, many people find classical music old-fashioned and boring. But, that's just not the case; innovations are continually developing in the genre thanks to contemporary musicians and composers intent on melding the classical tradition with modern elements. Weiner Cello Ensemble 5+1, “an untraditional cello ensemble” founded by Gerhard Kaufmann, exemplifies this idea. Their inventive performances seek to provide a fresh take on classical pieces. In a theatrical performance of Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero,” four talented musicians from the ensemble utilize only one cello.

The very difficult piece was originally composed for a full symphonic orchestra, and Ravel’s sensational composition is radically transformed as its complex musical components are confined to the strings of one cello. The four cellists pluck, bow, and swap places in an array of well-choreographed acrobatics as they masterfully carry through the performance. It’s impossible to pull your eyes away from such an engaging spectacle that has since received millions of views.

Scroll down to see the incredible full performance of “Bolero” by Weiner Cello Ensemble 5+1. For more spectacular performances from the group, visit their YouTube channel.

Watch this amazing theatrical performance of Muarice Ravel's classical masterpiece “Bolero.”

Weiner Cello Ensemble 5+1: Website | Facebook | Youtube
h/t: [Classic FM]

