Frank Gehry Completes Shimmering Stainless Steel Luma Arles Tower

By Samantha Pires on September 4, 2021
Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Architect Frank Gehry has recently completed a shimmering stainless-steel tower for Luma Arles. The tower is part of a larger complex in Arles’ Parc des Ateliers which will be full of projects by famous designers such as Olafur Eliasson, Carsten Höller, and Frank Gehry. The tower is described as the focal point of the entire development.

According to Gehry, the design of the tower was inspired by local history, including the fact that one of Van Gogh’s most famous works was painted nearby. “We wanted to evoke the local, from Van Gogh’s Starry Night to the soaring rock clusters you find in the region,” explains Gehry. “Its central drum echoes the plan of the Roman amphitheater.” On top of this amphitheater sits the dynamic twisting tower which can easily be spotted from afar.

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

The shimmering façade is made up of about 11,000 stainless steel panels which creating the shifting forms. Boxes with windows disrupt the movement with windows looking out. The movement was inspired by the Les  Alpilles mountain range, which can also be found in Van Gogh’s work. The tower includes exhibition spaces, project areas, research, archive facilities, and other programs that will support the artistic mission of the larger complex.

To learn more about Frank Gehry and his iconic post-modern style, scroll through My Modern Met’s original infographic.

Frank Gehry completes work on the shimmering stainless-steel Luma Arles Tower.

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

City Overview of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Interior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Interior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Interior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Interior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Interior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

City Overview of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Exterior View of Frank Gehry's Luma Arles Tower Captured by Photographer Iwan Baan

Photo: Iwan Baan

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
