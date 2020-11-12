Home / Entertainment

Lifelike Freddie Mercury Marionette Captivates a Crowd in Madrid

By Emma Taggart on November 12, 2020

Freddie Mercury Marionette

Marionettes were used to entertain audiences during ancient times (dating back to the 5th century), but the art of puppetry is still practiced today. The figurines are animated by pulling strings, allowing their limbs to mimic the movements of the human body. But there’s one particular puppet that’s notably similar to its real-life counterpart. The Plaza de Oriente in Madrid recently hosted a star performance by a Freddie Mercury marionette.

The Mercury marionette was created by Diana Romero and Andrés Maturana (of Periplo Marionetas). They began in 2003, when they toured the streets of Europe and the U.S. with puppets of The Beatles. Now, the duo has its own theater company in Madrid and they've added more musical legends to their marionette collection, including Blondie and Ella Fitzgerald.

Although nothing can beat the real Freddie Mercury, the puppet version seems to be a particular favorite on the streets. In a video posted by Street Performance, the lifelike marionette is seen strutting around in his signature yellow jacket and white pants while he performs Queen's I Want To Break Free with just as much gusto as the real legendary frontman. The puppeteer (or marionettist) gave the doll plenty of personality, and the audience seems totally captivated by the mini Mercury’s undeniable star quality.

Check out the video below and find more of Romero and Maturana’s puppet characters on the Periplo Marionetas website.

A realistic Freddie Mercury marionette performed I Want to Break Free to a mesmerized crowd in Madrid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Compañía Periplo Marionetas (@periplomarionetas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Compañía Periplo Marionetas (@periplomarionetas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Compañía Periplo Marionetas (@periplomarionetas) on

Periplo Marionetas: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Street Performance.

Related Articles:

You Can Craft Your Own Crochet Freddie Mercury Doll Thanks to This Free Online Pattern

Funny Action Figures Imagine Bruce Lee Playing Pranks on Freddie Mercury

Rarely Seen Photos of Freddie Mercury with His Long-Time Love Jim Hutton

Music Removed From “We Are the Champions” Showcases Freddie Mercury’s Amazing Voice

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Macaulay Culkin Reveals His ‘Home Alone’ Face Mask to Stay Safe From COVID-19
6 Unique Card Games Played in Different Countries Around the World
Sir David Attenborough Joins Instagram and Breaks World Record for Fastest Follower Gains
David Blaine Floats 24,900 Feet Over the Arizona Desert Using Only 52 Helium Balloons
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks
You Can Have a ’90s-Themed Sleepover in the Last Surviving Blockbuster

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bindi Irwin Reveals Heartwarming Artwork of Her Late Father in Her Wedding Party
5 Spirited Facts About Living Legend Hayao Miyazaki
Dystopian ‘Black Mirror’ Ad Says Season 6 Is Happening Right Now, in Real Life
Watch Jennifer Lopez Out-Dance Jimmy Fallon in the “Watch It Once” TikTok Challenge
‘Hamilton’ Is Coming to Disney+ Way Ahead of Schedule This Summer
25+ “Then and Now” Portraits of Celebrities Posing With Their Younger Selves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.