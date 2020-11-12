Lifelike Freddie Mercury Marionette Captivates a Crowd in Madrid

Marionettes were used to entertain audiences during ancient times (dating back to the 5th century), but the art of puppetry is still practiced today. The figurines are animated by pulling strings, allowing their limbs to mimic the movements of the human body. But there’s one particular puppet that’s notably similar to its real-life counterpart. The Plaza de Oriente in Madrid recently hosted a star performance by a Freddie Mercury marionette.

The Mercury marionette was created by Diana Romero and Andrés Maturana (of Periplo Marionetas). They began in 2003, when they toured the streets of Europe and the U.S. with puppets of The Beatles. Now, the duo has its own theater company in Madrid and they've added more musical legends to their marionette collection, including Blondie and Ella Fitzgerald.

Although nothing can beat the real Freddie Mercury, the puppet version seems to be a particular favorite on the streets. In a video posted by Street Performance, the lifelike marionette is seen strutting around in his signature yellow jacket and white pants while he performs Queen's I Want To Break Free with just as much gusto as the real legendary frontman. The puppeteer (or marionettist) gave the doll plenty of personality, and the audience seems totally captivated by the mini Mercury’s undeniable star quality.

Check out the video below and find more of Romero and Maturana’s puppet characters on the Periplo Marionetas website.

A realistic Freddie Mercury marionette performed I Want to Break Free to a mesmerized crowd in Madrid.

