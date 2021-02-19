Frida Kahlo: Learn About the Life of a Legendary Painter [Infographic]

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was an iconic painter with a lasting legacy. Born in 1907, the painter's life was one of artistic daring and political activism. During her lifetime, Kahlo achieved an impressive level of international recognition as an artist; but, her cult status as a feminist and Surrealist icon greatly developed after her death in 1954. She is now admired not only as an innovative artist and early feminist figure, but also for her pride in her Mexican heritage. Her work is treasured by museums and art lovers around the world.

Over the years, Kahlo's popularity has only grown, solidifying her classification as an icon. Not only has her art resonated with people across generations, but her unique challenges and heartbreaking obstacles in life have as well. She was the child of a German father and a Mexican mother of Indigenous descent; she dealt with chronic health troubles from an early age; she overcame polio as a child; she was involved in a severe bus accident during her late teen years; and she struggled with infertility as an adult.

To learn more about the legendary artist, My Modern Met has compiled an infographic with facts about Frida which you won't soon forget.

Frida Kahlo is one of the most famous artists of the 20th century. Learn more about the legendary painter in this infographic.

