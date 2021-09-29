Artist Gabriel Dawe on His Thread Installations and Finding Missing Puzzle Pieces [Podcast]

Artist Gabriel Dawe creates wondrous work using thread. His incredible site-specific Plexus installations—some in art galleries and others in places like airports—feature a rainbow array of thread spanning architectural elements. The visually impactful pieces encourage us to be in the moment and to marvel at their glistening beauty.

On this week’s episode of the My Modern Met Top Artist podcast, we chat with Gabriel about his installation art, from its conceptual development to the logistical obstacles. But, that’s not all. Part of our episode with Gabriel is a look into how artwork can help us navigate the world. Sometimes art imitates life—as in his case. Beyond his successful Plexus series, he shares with us his quest for self-improvement and how this led him to create another (ongoing) body of work that has him searching for puzzles with missing pieces.

This episode is a great listen for any creative who might feel like they are struggling to find their voice. Gabriel’s story demonstrates that while he doesn’t have it all figured out (who does?), he has thoughtfully approached his work in a way that is authentic and continually inspires him—and by extension, others.

Listen to our chat with artist Gabriel Dawe on creating his visually impactful thread installation and where he's going from there.

