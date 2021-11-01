Home / Books

Take Your Stomach on a Trip Around the World With This ‘Food Adventurer’s Guide’

By Claudicet Pena on November 1, 2021
The Gastro Obscura Book

One of the best parts of traveling is arguably the food. Whether you're chowing down on locally sourced fish by the beach, eating at an upscale restaurant with authentic national cuisines everyone's talking about, or picking up some street food you stumbled upon in the late hours of the night, there's no denying that the food you eat has an impact on your stomach, experience, and life. Eating is what binds every human around the world. And now, more than ever, people around the world are eager to share their eating experiences with one another through social media. In fact, there is a team of writers, editors, trip planners, and more, that are captivated by food—and together they run Gastro Obscura, a site dedicated to all things food.

The Gastro Obscura team has been inspiring wonder about the world through food since their launch in 2017. The quirky food publication shares the history, culture, and surprising tales behind how we eat and drink through articles, recipes, global guides, online courses, and so much more. And now, they've released their first book, aptly titled Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide.

Food Lovers Guide

This epic book takes its readers on a journey around the world as it features the global diversity of food, ingredients, and culture. Just like an enticing night of tapas with friends, Gastro Obscura takes the readers on a whirlwind expedition of more than 500 dishes and culinary traditions from all over the world in snackable portions. Each paragraph dishes up something for every foodie, whether it be a treat for the kids, an easy comfort food for young adults, or a once-in-a-lifetime recipe for the brave-hearted connoisseur. Some of the recipes are ancient dishes, passed down from generations of cooks and families, while others are contemporary versions of outdated meals similar to those we enjoy today.

Inside the kitchen, you will find the book creators behind this project. Within the meaty 440-page hardcover are the contributions of writer and novelist Cecily Wong and Atlas Obscura co-founder Dylan Thuras, along with the entire Gastro Obscura team, together with talented freelance writers. Reading this book will be like taking your stomach on a trip, page per page, with colorful photos, illustrations, and layouts, inviting you to see what else is on the menu.

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide is now available to purchase at most bookstores, including Bookshop, where you can help support an independent bookstore with your purchase (at no additional cost).

Take your stomach on a wild trip with Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide!

Gastro Obscura Food Lovers GuideGastro Obscura Book RecipesGastro Obscura: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gastro Obscura.

