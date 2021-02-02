Home / Animals

Adorable Video Captures Giant Pandas Sliding and Frolicking in the Snow

By Margherita Cole on February 2, 2021

Everyone loves a snow day, even furry creatures! Recently, the animals at Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. woke up to a wintery surprise as all of the grounds were blanketed by a layer of fluffy snow. The zookeepers shared several videos of their fluffy and feathery residents enjoying the occasion, but few were as excited as the giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.

In the video, the panda bears are seen frolicking across their snowy exhibit, practicing somersaults, and sliding down a hill on their backs. This event held extra significance, as it was also the first snowy encounter for their cub Xiao Qi Ji, who was born October 25, 2020. “As snow blanketed the Washington, D.C. region, our animals woke up to a winter wonderland,” the Smithsonian's National Zoo said on their Instagram. “With this weather event came another significant milestone—giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first encounter with snow! Keepers say although he seemed nervous at first, eventually, he worked up the courage to take a little nip at the fresh powder.”

However, it wasn't just the giant pandas who got a kick out of this winter holiday. Red pandas Asa and Chris-Anne had a ball pawing through the snow in search of yummy treats, and some of the Przewalski's horses took a leisurely stroll through the white pastures.

Scroll down to see more cute videos, and check out the Smithsonian's National Zoo's Instagram to see even more adorable animal content.

The red pandas also had a ball.

As well as the Przewalski's horses.

