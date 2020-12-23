Home / Design / Creative Products

15 Creative Gifts for Dog Lovers That Celebrate Perfect Pooches of All Kinds

By Sara Barnes on December 23, 2020
Gifts for Dog Lovers

Do you know someone who loves their dog? Whether they have a smol floof or a big good boy, getting them a gift to commemorate their beloved pet is always a good idea. And best of all, creative presents centered around pooches are plentiful and fun to shop for. Knowing where to begin can be a challenge, so we’ve given you a head start by picking a bevy of dog-centric products.

While many dog gift guides center around things for the pooches themselves, we have selected items that are for humans but have a canine twist. Some of these are personalized products. One of our favorites is the Pet Portrait Pillow by Helen Penny Shop. It'll help you celebrate a dog via an illustrated cushion. Designed as a “super huggable alternative to your pet,” the charming pillow is a spitting image of the real pup that will make any couch a lot comfier.

Scroll down to see our picks of gifts for dog lovers. But if you’re more of a cat person, don’t fret—we’ve found some purrfect items for you, too.

Know someone that loves their pup? Get them one of these creative gifts for dog lovers.

 

Funny Pet Candle

 

Custom Felt Dog

Miniature Felted Dog

Willane | $125+

 

Custom Pet Portrait Pillow

Dog Pillow

Helen Penny Shop | $162.40+

 

Wooden Dog Stacking Game

Dog Stacking Game by Comma

Comma | $20

 

Dasher Dog Table Lamp

 

Personalized Ceramic Portrait

 

Personalized Dog Notepad

 

Cool Dog Print

 

Actual Dog Paw Print Necklace

 

Dachshund Ceramic Palette

 

Noble Beast Dog Tag

Noble Beast Dog Tag

Kodiak Milly | $13.72+

 

Dog Pot Holders

 

Dog Breed Cheese Board

Dog Head Shaped Cheese Board

Tom Cash | $45

 

Leather Dog Waste Bag Dispenser

 

Bichon Candle

