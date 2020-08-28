Home / Animals / Dogs

Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium

By Emma Taggart on August 28, 2020

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on

From an inseparable hedgehog and cat to a dog that befriends butterflies, many animals don’t discriminate when it comes to choosing a buddy. The latest unlikely duo to alert our cute radar is a Golden Retriever named Kevin and a rescue dolphin called Winter. The adorable pair first met online when the staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida sent Kevin a personalized video message revealing that Winter loves rubber ducks—just like Kevin.

Winter is an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin who tragically lost her tail after getting caught in a crab trap. Clearwater Marine Aquarium took her in, and they worked with the Hanger Clinic to develop a prosthetic tail for her; it allowed her to make a full recovery.

After receiving the special message, Kevin couldn’t wait to meet Winter, and so he and his human Elysse Gorney decided to visit the aquarium. They were the first to see Winter in her new home that she now happily shares with fellow rescue dolphins Hope and PJ. The play date was a total success! Kevin is captured excitedly watching Winter as she swims close to the glass divider. She even gives him a wave with her fin to say hi.

Kevin also visited some of the other animals at the aquarium, and he even went for a swim in Winter’s former home (supervised by an animal specialist). “This boy loves everyone: dogs, ducks, people, babies, and even dolphins,” Gorney writes on Instagram. “Kevin is my greatest adventure and I am so lucky that I get to do life with him.”

Scroll down to watch the moment Kevin and Winter met, plus more of this adorable dog’s adventures at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

A Golden Retriever named Kevin recently became friends with Winter the rescue dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on

He and his owner decided to visit the aquarium after they received this personal video message.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clearwater Marine Aquarium (@cmaquarium) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clearwater Marine Aquarium (@cmaquarium) on

A Golden Named Kevin: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Rare Pink Dolphin is Spotted near Louisiana’s Coast

World’s First Open-Water Beluga Sanctuary Is Opening in Iceland with Two Adorable Whales

Adorable “Butterfly King” Dog Befriends All Winged Insects in His Garden

Adorable Kittens and Puppies Take Over Empty Aquarium During Lockdown

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Dragonfly Photos Offer a Rare Look At Their Delicate Beauty
Watch How a BBC Film Crew Rescues Penguins Trapped in an Icy Ravine
Painting Fake Eyes on Cattle Is Helping To Save Them From Lion Attacks
Amazing Rescue Lets Two Beluga Whales Swim in the Sea for the First Time Since 2011
Brave Photographer Captures Great White Shark Leaping 12 Feet Above the Ocean
Researchers Rediscover Elephant Shrew in Africa After 50 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures
Caesar the “No Drama” Llama Attends Protests in Portland to Give Out Stress-Reducing Hugs
How the Majestic Amur Leopard Became One of the World’s Rarest Big Cats
Kenya Is Having an Elephant Baby Boom With Its Population More Than Doubling
These Raccoons Are Creating Abstract Masterpiece Paintings Using Their Tiny Paws
Australia Develops “Shazam for Spiders and Snakes” App to Identify Animals by Taking a Photo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.