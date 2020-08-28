Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on Aug 16, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

From an inseparable hedgehog and cat to a dog that befriends butterflies, many animals don’t discriminate when it comes to choosing a buddy. The latest unlikely duo to alert our cute radar is a Golden Retriever named Kevin and a rescue dolphin called Winter. The adorable pair first met online when the staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida sent Kevin a personalized video message revealing that Winter loves rubber ducks—just like Kevin.

Winter is an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin who tragically lost her tail after getting caught in a crab trap. Clearwater Marine Aquarium took her in, and they worked with the Hanger Clinic to develop a prosthetic tail for her; it allowed her to make a full recovery.

After receiving the special message, Kevin couldn’t wait to meet Winter, and so he and his human Elysse Gorney decided to visit the aquarium. They were the first to see Winter in her new home that she now happily shares with fellow rescue dolphins Hope and PJ. The play date was a total success! Kevin is captured excitedly watching Winter as she swims close to the glass divider. She even gives him a wave with her fin to say hi.

Kevin also visited some of the other animals at the aquarium, and he even went for a swim in Winter’s former home (supervised by an animal specialist). “This boy loves everyone: dogs, ducks, people, babies, and even dolphins,” Gorney writes on Instagram. “Kevin is my greatest adventure and I am so lucky that I get to do life with him.”

Scroll down to watch the moment Kevin and Winter met, plus more of this adorable dog’s adventures at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

A Golden Retriever named Kevin recently became friends with Winter the rescue dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

He and his owner decided to visit the aquarium after they received this personal video message.

