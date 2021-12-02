Home / Travel

The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Actually Available to Book on Airbnb This December

By Arnesia Young on December 2, 2021
This year you can spend the holidays reliving your favorite scenes from the classic 1990 Christmas movie Home Alone. This December, while the McCallisters are on vacation for the holidays—yes, Kevin included this time—the iconic Home Alone house, tucked away in the suburbs of Chicago, will be available to book on Airbnb for an unforgettable one-night stay. Your host for the evening is Kevin’s favorite (and, let’s face it, tormenting) older brother, Buzz—aka actor Devin Ratray.

“We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” Buzz says. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house…You may not remember me as particularly accommodating, but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Hijinks are definitely on the agenda for the four lucky guests who snag the stay. The home is equipped with “booby traps galore” (just in case the Wet Bandits decide to show up again), and there’s plenty of “surprisingly searing” aftershave so you can scream in the mirror to your heart’s content. And after you’ve had your filling candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and snacked on all the ‘90s junk food you can handle, you can settle in to watch the newest adventure in the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.

The first-ever all-inclusive stay at the McCallister home will be hosted on December 12 to celebrate the new film’s release, all for just $25. And don’t worry, you won’t have to sleep in the attic because the master suite is all decked out and ready, complete with a fluffy green robe for your lounging pleasure. So you can eat junk and watch as much rubbish as you want. However, no one can guarantee the continence of any family members you might have to share the bed with. Just make sure they go easy on the Pepsi.

Booking will open on December 7 at 1:00 p.m. CST. And Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital in honor of the occasion. For more information about the Home Sweet Home Alone Holiday stay, check Airbnb’s website.

The iconic Home Alone house is available to book on Airbnb this December.

The home is equipped with everything you need to reenact your favorite hijinks from the movie, including “booby traps galore!”

