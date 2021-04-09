All plant parents know how much love and dedication it takes to keep our leafy friends happy. Maintaining a healthy indoor garden is something to be proud of. But when you’re not showing off your plants at home, you can celebrate your favorites everywhere you go with these wooden jewelry designs by artist Layla Amber.

Amber lives and works in the small seaside town of Southwold on the Suffolk coast in England, and her landscape is an endless source of inspiration. She’s created six unique collections inspired by nature, but her House of Plants series is all about plant life that lives indoors. From a necklace inspired by Monstera deliciosa (aka the Swiss cheese plant) to a brooch that takes after the polka-dotted Begonia Maculata, each wearable work of art captures the plant’s distinctive leaf shape and charm. Amber even created drop earrings in the shape of hanging plant pots that look super cute worn on your ears.

Each carefully crafted piece is made by laser etching illustrations on to sustainable birch plywood. Amber then hand-paints each element in her home studio. “Ultimately,” the artist says, “my aim is to create stand-out designs that focus on quality and attention to detail that make people smile.”

Check out Amber’s House of Plants series below and purchase pieces from her collections on Etsy.

Layla Amber creates wooden jewelry designs that celebrate the beauty of houseplants.

Each piece is made by laser etching illustrations on to sustainable birch plywood.

Amber then hand-paints each one in her home studio.

Layla Amber: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Etsy

h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

All images via Layla Amber.

