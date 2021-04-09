Home / Design / Jewelry

Hand-Painted Houseplant Jewelry is a Stylish Way to Celebrate Your Favorite Plants

By Emma Taggart on April 9, 2021
Houseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla Amber

All plant parents know how much love and dedication it takes to keep our leafy friends happy. Maintaining a healthy indoor garden is something to be proud of. But when you’re not showing off your plants at home, you can celebrate your favorites everywhere you go with these wooden jewelry designs by artist Layla Amber.

Amber lives and works in the small seaside town of Southwold on the Suffolk coast in England, and her landscape is an endless source of inspiration. She’s created six unique collections inspired by nature, but her House of Plants series is all about plant life that lives indoors. From a necklace inspired by Monstera deliciosa (aka the Swiss cheese plant) to a brooch that takes after the polka-dotted Begonia Maculata, each wearable work of art captures the plant’s distinctive leaf shape and charm. Amber even created drop earrings in the shape of hanging plant pots that look super cute worn on your ears.

Each carefully crafted piece is made by laser etching illustrations on to sustainable birch plywood. Amber then hand-paints each element in her home studio. “Ultimately,” the artist says, “my aim is to create stand-out designs that focus on quality and attention to detail that make people smile.”

Check out Amber’s House of Plants series below and purchase pieces from her collections on Etsy.

Layla Amber creates wooden jewelry designs that celebrate the beauty of houseplants.

Houseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla Amber

Each piece is made by laser etching illustrations on to sustainable birch plywood.

Houseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla Amber

Amber then hand-paints each one in her home studio.

Houseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberHouseplant Wooden Jewelry by Layla AmberLayla Amber: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Etsy
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

All images via Layla Amber.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
