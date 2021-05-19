Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Unveils Infinity Gauntlet Kit for Marvel Fans To Channel Their Inner Supervillain

By Emma Taggart on May 19, 2021
Marvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO Set

Marvel Comics buffs will be familiar with the Infinity Gauntlet, a Dwarven-made Uru glove that was designed to channel the power of all six Infinity Stones. By wearing it on his arm, supervillain Thanos was unstoppable. And now, LEGO fans can channel his powerful energy through their own model Infinity Gauntlet. LEGO recently released the 590-piece kit, which when built, takes on the form of the golden gauntlet featured in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies.

Measuring over 12.5 inches (31 cm) high and 5 inches (13 cm) wide, the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet model is seriously impressive. It features golden LEGO bricks, six vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a display stand. The glove's fingers also move, so the finished piece can be displayed in various positions. Not only does it look wickedly cool, but it's also fun to build. LEGO says, “Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture.”

Ready to channel your inner supervillain? You can pre-order the Infinity Gauntlet LEGO kit now for $69.99.

LEGO recently released the 590-piece Infinity Gauntlet set, catering to Marvel Comics fans who want to channel Thanos’ supervillain powers.

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO Set

It features golden LEGO bricks, six vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a display stand.

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetMarvel Infinity Gauntlet LEGO SetLEGO: WebsiteAmazon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Launches International Space Station Set to Celebrate Its 20+ Years in Orbit

LEGO Launches 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Set Including Both Apartments

LEGO Unveils Limited Edition Set Paying Tribute To the Legendary Amelia Earhart

LEGO Unveils Flower Collection To Let You Build Your Own Plants That Will Never Wilt

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Launches 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Set Including Both Apartments
LEGO Unveils Limited Edition Set Paying Tribute To the Legendary Amelia Earhart
You Can Craft Your Own Adorable Octopus Thanks to This Downloadable Pattern
23 Challenging 3D Puzzles That Are Perfect for People Who Love Brain Teasers
LEGO Worked With NASA To Create Its Most Detailed Space Shuttle Discovery Set Yet
Artist Outfits Tiny Toys in Traditional Greek Dress to Celebrate Rich Cultural Customs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Two Black Fathers Are Celebrating Diversity With Their Own Line of Black and Mixed-Race Dolls
Vincent van Gogh’s Famous ‘Starry Night’ Painting Is Being Turned Into a 3D LEGO Set
Mattel Unveils a Maya Angelou Barbie Doll for Their ‘Inspiring Women’ Series
LEGO Unveils Flower Collection To Let You Build Your Own Plants That Will Never Wilt
World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks
15 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.