LEGO Unveils Infinity Gauntlet Kit for Marvel Fans To Channel Their Inner Supervillain

Marvel Comics buffs will be familiar with the Infinity Gauntlet, a Dwarven-made Uru glove that was designed to channel the power of all six Infinity Stones. By wearing it on his arm, supervillain Thanos was unstoppable. And now, LEGO fans can channel his powerful energy through their own model Infinity Gauntlet. LEGO recently released the 590-piece kit, which when built, takes on the form of the golden gauntlet featured in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies.

Measuring over 12.5 inches (31 cm) high and 5 inches (13 cm) wide, the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet model is seriously impressive. It features golden LEGO bricks, six vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a display stand. The glove's fingers also move, so the finished piece can be displayed in various positions. Not only does it look wickedly cool, but it's also fun to build. LEGO says, “Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture.”

Ready to channel your inner supervillain? You can pre-order the Infinity Gauntlet LEGO kit now for $69.99.

All images via LEGO.

