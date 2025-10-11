Mixed-Media Artist Finds Healing in Creating Her Vibrant Swirling Inkscapes [Interview]

Doing something creative is a fantastic way to get yourself out of a rut, and some research suggests it can even improve your long-term mental health. For self-taught mixed-media artist Amy Tieman, creativity has been a lifelong passion, and picking up her inks during life’s most difficult moments has helped her find resilience and healing.

Tieman’s swirling inkscapes evoke vibrant, coral-like ecosystems that pulse with imagined plant life. Every inch of her canvases offers something to discover, from flowing rivers of color to delicate metallic linework. Her ethereal, underwater botanicals draw viewers into the artist’s world, offering a quiet invitation to pause, breathe, and reconnect with themselves.

Tieman’s works aren’t just a visual treat for us viewers; they’re also a way for the artist herself to find peace of mind. In 2020, Tieman sadly lost her mom and felt drawn back to her art practice after a long break. “Painting became my sanctuary, a daily practice that helped me process my emotions and find moments of peace and calm in the midst of great loss,” she explains on her website. “Art became my lifeline—a source of healing, hope, and daily joy.”

In December of 2024, Tieman faced another challenge when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her artistic practice became even more important during and after treatment, helping her to find strength and even joy. She says, “Each painting became a gentle promise to myself that healing and beauty can coexist, even during our hardest days.”

We recently caught up with Tieman to talk more about her work and how she uses creativity to navigate life’s tough moments. Read on for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview.

What were some of your earliest memories of creating art as a child?

Some of my earliest memories are of being completely absorbed in creating—spending hours working on what I thought of as my “masterpiece,” making my own stationery, or just getting lost in drawing. At that time, I mostly used crayons and markers, and I remember the joy of watching colors fill the page. Even as a child, I loved the way art could transport me into another world where time seemed to disappear.

Your work is described as “mixed-media.” Do you have a favorite material or technique you love to use?

I’ve always been drawn to alcohol inks because of their fluid, unpredictable nature. They bloom and flow in ways you can’t fully control, and I find so much beauty in that spontaneity. Once the inks settle, I love layering over them with acrylics, watercolors, or even digital details to shape them into dreamlike underwater worlds or vibrant florals. That combination of freedom and intention is what excites me the most.

Are there particular visual motifs or symbols that recur in your work?

Yes—underwater scenes, coral forms, sea creatures, and floral elements appear often in my work. The ocean has always felt like a place of mystery and calm to me, and I try to capture that sense of wonder. I also return often to circular and wreath-like shapes. For me, they represent wholeness, connection, and the cycles of life—symbols that feel deeply grounding and universal.

What brought you back to painting in 2020? And what did the process of returning to art feel like after time away?

I found my way back to painting in 2020 after losing my mom. Grief left me searching for something to hold onto, and I instinctively turned to art. Picking up my brushes again felt like both a homecoming and a lifeline. The process was emotional—at times raw and heavy, but also deeply healing. Art gave me a way to express what I couldn’t put into words, and slowly, it helped me reconnect with myself.

How have your life experiences—motherhood, the loss of your own mother, and your cancer diagnosis—influenced your art and creative voice?

Motherhood has given me a deep sense of love, nurturing, and patience that naturally finds its way into my art. Losing my mom was a profound turning point—it made me acutely aware of how fleeting and fragile life can be, and it pushed me to look for beauty and meaning even in grief. Then, after my breast cancer diagnosis, I went through a season where I felt completely drained of inspiration. I didn’t have the energy or the desire to create anything, and that absence made me realize just how much art was a part of me. Eventually, when I picked up my brush again, it was like breathing after holding my breath for too long. Creating brought me an immense sense of peace and calm, a reminder that art is not only something I do but something that heals me. At this point, I very much see art as my therapy—my way of processing, releasing, and rediscovering hope.

How do you see the relationship between art and healing in your own life?

Art and healing are inseparable for me. Painting quiets my mind, eases my worries, and allows me to move through emotions I might otherwise keep bottled up. It’s a meditative process, a space where I can breathe deeply and feel whole again. Over time, I’ve come to see that creating isn’t just about making something beautiful—it’s about transforming pain into peace, and offering myself a sanctuary I can return to again and again.

How has your art evolved from when you first returned to it in 2020 to now?

When I first came back to art in 2020, I painted very intuitively. It was raw, emotional, and almost entirely about release. Over time, my work has grown more layered, more imaginative, and more refined. I’ve experimented with different materials and techniques, and I’ve learned how to balance freedom with detail. I think that evolution reflects my personal journey as well—I’m still painting for healing, but I’ve also found joy in playfulness, curiosity, and exploring new creative directions.

What themes or messages do you hope viewers take away from your art?

I hope my art offers people a sense of peace, wonder, and calm. My goal is to create worlds where viewers can pause, breathe, and feel transported—even if just for a moment. If someone walks away feeling lighter, calmer, or more connected to themselves, then I feel I’ve accomplished what I set out to do.

What have been some of the biggest challenges in your journey as a self-taught artist?

Being self-taught has meant that I’ve had to figure out a lot on my own. There were times of doubt—wondering if my work was “good enough,” or comparing myself to artists with formal training. I also had to learn how to navigate the business side of art—sharing my work publicly, building confidence, and opening myself up to others. But in many ways, those challenges shaped my creative voice. They taught me to trust my instincts and to create from a place of authenticity rather than perfection.

How do you hope your art will continue to grow or shift in the coming years?

Looking ahead, I hope to keep experimenting with new ways of combining mediums—pushing the boundaries between traditional and digital art. I’d love to explore larger-scale pieces and immersive collections that allow viewers to really step into the worlds I create. But most of all, I want to keep painting from the heart, letting my art grow with me as life unfolds. My hope is that it will continue to be a source of healing—for myself, and for anyone who encounters it.

