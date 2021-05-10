Home / Art / Installation

Japanese Town Uses Part of Its COVID-19 Relief Money on Giant Statue of a Flying Squid

By Margherita Cole on May 10, 2021
Giant Squid Statue in Noto Japan

A statue in Noto, Japan is stirring some controversy amongst the public. The fishing town in Ishikawa prefecture recently erected a giant 43-foot-long sculpture of a flying squid—a local delicacy. However, officials revealed that the town paid for the statue with part of its COVID-19 relief fund.

The Japanese government tried to help regional areas affected by the pandemic by issuing national grants, intended as an emergency economic boost. Noto received 800 million yen (about $7.3 million). And while it was not obligatory to use the funds directly on pandemic relief, many feel as though too much money was allocated towards the squid statue.

Tokyo is currently in its third state of emergency since the start of the pandemic, with COVID-19 cases rising across the country. Noto, however, has had a much lower amount of cases than the larger cities in Japan, and wanted to use the statue of a flying squid as a way to boost tourism towards the area—something that has been severely affected by the pandemic. Although the exact amount spent on the sculpture is not yet confirmed, it is speculated that Noto officials used about 25 million yen ($228,500) from their relief fund.

The coastal town of Noto has received criticism for spending part of its COVID-19 relief fund on a giant 43-foot-long statue of a flying squid.

h/t: [CNN, DesignTAXI]

All images via TheTonarinopoti.

Related Articles:

10 Years of Research Reveals That Listening To Nature Can Improve Your Overall Health

Study Finds That Pets Have Significantly Improved Lives Since the Pandemic Disrupted Human Relationships

PBS Is Making ‘Asian Americans’ Documentary Free To Stream After Atlanta Shootings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Transforms Foliage Into Adorable Topiary Sculpture of a Sleeping Baby Bird
Artist Uses Sand and Stones to Create Land Art Masterpieces at His Local Beach
RIP Michael Collins: The Man Who Helped NASA Land on the Moon Dies at Age 90
Beautiful Billowing Tulle Floods Unexpected Spaces With Feminine Power
Solar Mountain Is a Permanent Art Installation That Would Produce 300 MWH of Renewable Energy at Burning Man
The Pentagon Confirms Leaked Video of UFO Taken By a Navy Pilot Is Real

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

One of Monet’s Iconic Water Lilies Paintings Is Expected To Sell For $40M at Sotheby’s
Japanese Artist Creates Over 100,000 Cherry Blossom Petals From Salt in Heartfelt Installation
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition Is Coming to New York City This Summer
600 Drones “Paint” Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in Dazzling Night Sky Display
Yayoi Kusama’s Giant Polka Dot Sculptures Take Over the New York Botanical Garden
“Lost Golden City” Discovered in Egypt Gives a Glimpse Into the Lives of Ancient Pharaohs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.