Home / Nature

Japanese Waterway Is the Night-Time Hang Out Spot for Hundreds of Luminescent Jellyfish

By Emma Taggart on November 20, 2021
Kagoshima Jellyfish

From cherry blossom festivals (hanami) to “firefly season” (hime-hotaru), Japan is home to many breathtaking natural phenomena. And just when we thought the country couldn’t be any more magical, there's another attraction that looks like something from another world.

Overlooking the Sakurajima volcano in a corner of Kinko Bay in Kagoshima city, the Yojirougahama waterway is a gathering place for hundreds of luminescent jellyfish. From late summer to early autumn, a large group of spotted jelly (also known as golden medusa or Mastigias papua) show up in the evening and light up the dark waters.

The jellyfish are less than 10 centimeters in diameter and have a brownish, slightly translucent umbrella. The swimming creatures open and close their umbrellas as a reaction to light and create constantly changing patterns in the water. Grouped and floating near the surface, the mesmerizing jellyfish look just like floating cherry blossom petals.

The Yojirougahama waterway is approximately 60 meters wide and 1.6 kilometers long, and it was originally built to protect the coastal area from flooding during high water. Today, it’s a jellyfish paradise and the home to countless plankton, too.

If you want to see this phenomenon for yourself, diving businesses in the region now offer special snorkeling courses in the waterway called “Kurage nights” (or “Jellyfish nights”).

In Kagoshima city in Japan, the Yojirougahama waterway is a gathering place for hundreds of luminescent jellyfish.

h/t: [Grape]

All images via SankeiNews.

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures Magical Sight of Fireflies Dancing in a Japanese Forest at Night

The Significance of Cherry Blossoms in Japanese Art & Culture

Stunning New Red Jellyfish Species Photographed in the Deep Sea

Watch Penguins, Jellyfish, and More via This Aquarium’s Free Live Streams

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

See Why It Took 15 Years To Make the ‘Fantastic Fungi’ Time-Lapse Documentary
10+ Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy
Stunning Aerial Photos Capture the Bubble Gum Hues of France’s Salt Fields
Park Ranger Shares Heartbreaking Story of a Mother Bear Mourning Her Cub
Incredible Time-Lapse Video Shows the Astonishing Volcanic Activity of Mt. St. Helens
How Zen Gardens Became the Ultimate Expression of Japanese Culture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Drone Footage Captures Small Lake Shaped Like a Perfect Heart in Japan
‘Brocken Spectre’ Is a Rare Yet Beautiful Optical Phenomenon of a Radial Rainbow
World’s Fifth Ocean Is Officially Recognized as the ‘Southern Ocean’
Storm Chaser Captures Incredible Footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano
11 of the Most Popular House Plants That Are Perfect For Your Indoor Jungle
Mesmerizing Short Film Captures Rare Footage of a Volcanic Eruption in Iceland

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.