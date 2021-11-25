Home / Drawing / Illustration

Vibrant Illustrations Capture Famous Women Artists Working in Their Studios

By Margherita Cole on November 25, 2021
Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Yayoi Kusama

Art history has largely celebrated the work of male artists, but illustrator Juliana Vido is shining a light on famous female painters in her series of colorful paintings. Each one captures a moment inside the imagined studios of women artists from around the world, including Georgia O'Keeffe, Yayoi Kusama, and Hima af Klint.

“I made this series on a quest to learn more about art history and movements,” Vido tells My Modern Met. “I’m always trying to learn new things, especially about art, and through my research, I found these photographs of artists in their studios that really inspired me.” As a result of the research she puts into this series, her pieces come across as educational in addition to being decorative. “My focus is on female painters, because I appreciate women more as a subject, especially in a male-dominated art world,” she continues. “I intend to keep going with this series and to make more illustrations of great female painters that I’ve yet to know about.”

All of these studio portraits feature a rendering of a famous artist in Vido's distinctive style as they look directly at the viewer with large eyes. The illustrator makes sure that the essence of the historical figure's personal aesthetic is evident in their choice of clothing, the way their studio is decorated, and of course, in the display of artwork in the background. “For this series, I always start with a reference photo to map out the space and pose, and then I add details that will make the subject more clear like artwork and physical details,” Vido explains. “I’ve had a great time looking at pictures of these wonderful women and seeking out the details in their personal style that stands out to me, and how those relate to their own work.”

Scroll down to see more portraits of women artists, and follow Vido on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Spanish artist Juliana Vido creates colorful illustrations that depict famous women artists in their studios.

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Hilma af Klint

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Georgia O'Keeffe

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Carmen Herrera

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Helen Frankenthaler

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Sonia Delaunay

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Lee Krasner

Illustrations by Juliana Vido

Marta Minujin

Juliana Vido: Website | Instagram | Dribble
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Juliana Vido.

Related Articles:

Illustrations Reveal How Famous Artists Create Masterpieces in Very Different Studios [Interview]

Empowering Illustrations Celebrate the Beauty of Blackness in Full Bloom

Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Caricature Art: The Fascinating History of the Art of Exaggeration
Famous Paintings Reimagined as Fun Illustrations Made With Geometric Shapes
Heartwarming Illustrations Imagine Disney Princes With Their Children
Empowering Illustrations Celebrate the Beauty of Blackness in Full Bloom
Artist Illustrates How Animals Make Even the Simplest Moments Seem So Much Better
What is Botanical Illustration? Learn About the History of This Scientific Art Form

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Comforting Illustrations of Japanese Storefronts With Whimsical Decorations
Endearing Illustrations of Solitary Robots Invite You To Finish Their Story
Imaginary “Dystopian” Inventions Come to Life in Delicate Watercolor Paintings
Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations
Illustrator Recreates Celebrities in 9 Different Cartoon Styles
RIP Eric Carle: Author and Illustrator of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Dies at 91

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.