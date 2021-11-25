Vibrant Illustrations Capture Famous Women Artists Working in Their Studios

Art history has largely celebrated the work of male artists, but illustrator Juliana Vido is shining a light on famous female painters in her series of colorful paintings. Each one captures a moment inside the imagined studios of women artists from around the world, including Georgia O'Keeffe, Yayoi Kusama, and Hima af Klint.

“I made this series on a quest to learn more about art history and movements,” Vido tells My Modern Met. “I’m always trying to learn new things, especially about art, and through my research, I found these photographs of artists in their studios that really inspired me.” As a result of the research she puts into this series, her pieces come across as educational in addition to being decorative. “My focus is on female painters, because I appreciate women more as a subject, especially in a male-dominated art world,” she continues. “I intend to keep going with this series and to make more illustrations of great female painters that I’ve yet to know about.”

All of these studio portraits feature a rendering of a famous artist in Vido's distinctive style as they look directly at the viewer with large eyes. The illustrator makes sure that the essence of the historical figure's personal aesthetic is evident in their choice of clothing, the way their studio is decorated, and of course, in the display of artwork in the background. “For this series, I always start with a reference photo to map out the space and pose, and then I add details that will make the subject more clear like artwork and physical details,” Vido explains. “I’ve had a great time looking at pictures of these wonderful women and seeking out the details in their personal style that stands out to me, and how those relate to their own work.”

Scroll down to see more portraits of women artists, and follow Vido on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Spanish artist Juliana Vido creates colorful illustrations that depict famous women artists in their studios.

Juliana Vido: Website | Instagram | Dribble

h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Juliana Vido.

