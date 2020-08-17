Home / Art / Illustration / Meowvelous Illustration Shows a World Made Entirely of Fluffy Cats

Meowvelous Illustration Shows a World Made Entirely of Fluffy Cats

By Margherita Cole on August 17, 2020
Wonderfurryland by Kamwei Fong

Kamwei Fong, “Wonderfurryland,” 25 x 37 inches, 2020

Malaysian artist Kamwei Fong is famous on Instagram for his adorable black cat drawings that look palpably soft. He creates each of these plush felines through meticulous linework made up of numerous tiny, individual strokes. Now, Fong has given his feline fluffballs a home in his newest piece, Wonderfurryland.

At about 25 x 37 inches, this piece features a large menagerie of quirky black cats scampering about the page. Every element in the picture is feline, even the mountain, sun, and moon. Fong describes the illustrated world as “a fun, peaceful, and wonderful place, a paradise for all kitties to play and live in.” While some cats slumber, others are hiding, playing, and getting into trouble. The only way to tell what they're thinking is through their body language and cute minimalist eyes.

Although Fong had the initial idea for the drawing a few years ago, it wasn't until the lockdown that he found the time to develop it further. Its complex design required more than two weeks to sketch and about a month to illustrate it in ink. It's clear, however, that the artist's scrupulous efforts paid off in spades. Every fluffy character in Wonderfurryland seems to exist to spread a little bit of joy through its extraordinary cuteness.

You can see more of Fong's black cat drawings by following him on Instagram.

Malaysian artist Kamwei Fong gives his fluffy black cat drawings a home in his newest piece, Wonderfurryland.

Wonderfurryland by Kamwei Fong

It features a world made entirely of black cats.

Wonderfurryland by Kamwei Fong

Even the mountain, sun, and moon are cats.

Kamwei Fong: Etsy | Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kamwei Fong.

