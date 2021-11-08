Are you the type of person who likes to be prepared for anything? If so, then you'll want a tool that can help you out in a jiff. Fortunately, creative brand Kikkerland Design has designed nifty multi tools that are as playful as they are functional.

The Animal Multi Tool includes seven utilities: a flat head screwdriver, a bottle opener, a knife, a wire stripper, a nail file, a Phillips head screwdriver, and a hole punch. Depending on which one you choose, the gadget will resemble a rhino, a giraffe, or a hippo. And, when you're not using it, the multi tool folds into a compact size that easily fits into your pocket, purse, or desk drawer.

Similarly, the Crab Multi Tool includes five stainless steel tools inside a wooden crablike body. So, whether you're in need of some mini scissors, a bottle opener, a 3/16 flat head screwdriver, a can opener, a mini knife, or a rope saw, this crustacean-inspired gadget can do it all and fit in your pocket.

Scroll down to see these amazing products, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Always be prepared with these nifty animal-inspired multi tools.

Animal Multi Tool

Crab Multi Tool

Find these whimsical tools in My Modern Met Store!

Kikkerland Design: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

15 Gifts for Tattoo Artists to Let Them Know You’re Inking of Them

These Awesome Tote Bags Are Sustainable and Fashionable

45 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity